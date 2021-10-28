Tom Hanks crashes wedding in viral video, and the internet can't get enough of it

Almost four years after crashing a couple's wedding while jogging in New York City, Tom Hanks has done it yet again after he casually walked into a couple's beachside wedding. On Friday, October 22, the brides, Diciembre and Tashia Farries, were having their wedding ceremony when the 65-year-old movie star crashed it.

Just like a similar wholesome incident in 2016, Hanks was reportedly on a jog near the Santa Monica pier when he met the newlyweds. The Forrest Gump star committed an awkward gaffe when he asked, "Where's the groom?" and later realized his mistake. Hanks said:

"Get out! Oh man, my stock just exploded."

With the video making the rounds on social media, Tom Hanks labels their wedding as 'one of the most beautiful ceremonies' he has ever been present in. The video also showcased a guest telling her son,

"It's Woody from 'Toy Story'!"

Adding to the wholesome moment, the two-time Oscar winner asked if he could get a picture with the brides and their one-year-old son.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries told Today,

"We were so in our own moment, so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day."

Here's how people are reacting to Tom Hanks' wholesome encounter with the newlywed brides

While multiple people indulged in homophobia after seeing the news and ridiculed the couple, a plethora of comments congratulated the newlyweds and praised Hanks' wedding crashing skills.

ShawnB @ShawnB47940738 @FOXLA Congrats to the Wedding Couple. Kudos to Tom Hanks for being a amazing celebrity and joining the Wedding Festivities when he was invited . He’s a true down to earth “Famous guy”. I heard it was a great time. Thanks again Tom for being there for a couple on their Wedding Day! @FOXLA Congrats to the Wedding Couple. Kudos to Tom Hanks for being a amazing celebrity and joining the Wedding Festivities when he was invited . He’s a true down to earth “Famous guy”. I heard it was a great time. Thanks again Tom for being there for a couple on their Wedding Day!

Clem Bacani @guilder85 @FOXLA There is always the beautiful side of humanity! God bless you Mr. Hanks @FOXLA There is always the beautiful side of humanity! God bless you Mr. Hanks

Deanne @Deanne74636879 @julespab @FOXLA His entire family is really nice!! We’ve worked with them & I spent the weekend with his wife, Rita. They’re lovely people!! @julespab @FOXLA His entire family is really nice!! We’ve worked with them & I spent the weekend with his wife, Rita. They’re lovely people!!

Kim ⚯͛ 🎃 @kimashton Awww Tom Hanks crashed a wedding in CA. He waited till the wedding was over and went and took pictures. Awww Tom Hanks crashed a wedding in CA. He waited till the wedding was over and went and took pictures.

Nancy Feigelson @nfeigelson @FOXLA What a wonderful story. Snd congratulaions to this lovely couple. May they be blessed with a long life of love and happiness ♥️ @FOXLA What a wonderful story. Snd congratulaions to this lovely couple. May they be blessed with a long life of love and happiness ♥️

Tom Hanks' history of crashing weddings:

In 1993, Tom Hanks was filming Forrest Gump in Beaufort City, South Carolina, when he posed with would-be bride Mary Dunning Chapman for a photograph on her wedding day. Later, the star reportedly sent a copy of the photograph back to Mary autographed and with a note that read,

"Congratulations, The only bride more beautiful was the one I married. I'm just sorry I missed the ceremony! God Bless, Tom Hanks."

Then, in 2016, 23 years later, Tom Hanks had yet another sweet encounter with couple Elisabeth Murphy and Ryan Barclay during their wedding photo session in Central Park when the star was out jogging. He reportedly told Barclay,

"You're a lucky man."

He had also joked about potentially officiating their wedding if their minister canceled.

In 2018, Kristen Jerkins and Joe Dobrin, a couple from Nashville, invited Tom Hanks to their wedding. Although the star politely declined due to his extremely busy schedule, he later invited Jerkins and her then newlywed husband to his play as an apology.

