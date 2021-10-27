Where to watch 'Finch'? Release date, trailer, and all about Tom Hanks' epic adventure film

Apple Original Films announced that Finch, its much-awaited epic adventure film, is all set to make its debut on 5th November 2021 on the Apple TV+ streaming platform exclusively.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film centers around a curious bond that develops between a man, his dog, and a robot he creates. Unlike other sci-fis, Finch is a tale of inspiration and companionship, making a statement on the importance of bonding and love.

About the cast of 'Finch'

The much awaited American post-apocalyptic drama Finch which is directed by Miguel Sapochnik and is written by Craig Luck has some big names attached to it. Two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks makes a comeback with this movie after Greyhound (2020). Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones, who also recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, stars in another lead role, the role of the robot Jeff, alongside Hanks.

Watch the trailer of 'Finch'

This moving adventure tale is of an unusual bond between a man, his dog, and a robot he created, who names himself Jeff. Tom Hanks stars in the role of Finch, a robotics engineer who is one of the few survivors of a solar flare that has left the world barren. Finch, with his canine friend Goodyear, manages to survive for a decade in an underground bunker where Finch creates a robot called Jeff (played by Jones) to look after his dog when he is dead.

When news of a massive approaching storm reaches them, the trio embark upon a dangerous adventure across the American West where they are met with many hurdles as Finch tries to show Jeff the world and initiate a bond between Goodyear and Jeff.

In an exclusive interview where Hanks opens up about his character Finch, he says,

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"The bond between Finch and Goodyear is one that is based on deep affection and constant understanding. Who doesn’t love a good dog? Even Jeff loves a good dog."

Marked with adventure, humor and challenges, Finch is a heartwarming tale that you surely would not want to miss. It will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ from 5th November.

Edited by Danyal Arabi