What is Andrew Y. Liu’s biggest pet peeve? Meet the wildlife photographer from Love Is Blind Season 3

Love is Blind returns with another season where contestants will fall in love without ever meeting each other. The show is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey serving as hosts for yet another installment.

One of the 30 individuals in the pursuit of finding love is Andrew Y. Liu, a wildlife photographer whose biggest pet peeve is people who look to others to solve their problems.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

Love is Blind Season 3 - Andrew Y. Lui was once a management consultant

The 30-year-old wildlife photographer grew up seeking adventure and dreamed of becoming an astronaut as a child, fascinated by the prospect of exploring "the unknown and the unfamiliar."

Lui attended the Texas McCombs School of Business and was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi Professional Fraternity. The University of Texas - The Cockrell School of Engineering was his next stop, where he was a part of the Longhorn Rocket Association and the Engineering Honors Program.

The Love is Blind cast member obsessively correlated success with money and status during his college years, which made him add a second major to his curriculum. Due to his additional business degree, he was hired as a management consultant at the age of 22. Despite his jet-setting lifestyle, something was off on a deeper level.

Andrew discovered his passion for photography while living in New York and actively sought out like-minded explorers. His website bio states that he took a five-year break to figure out what was missing in his career. It further read:

"I found my way to South Africa and met Samuel Cox, who opened my eyes to the wonders of the natural world and schooled me in the art of wildlife photography."

During Covid-19, the photographer decided to pursue photography full-time and began traveling as travel restrictions eased.

In 2020, he began working as a photography instructor for a.curious.ape, where he raised over $18,000 to help maintain African national parks. Andrew's photographic career has earned him numerous awards, including The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographer of the Year 2021, 2022, Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year 2021, The Chromatic Awards 2020, and many others.

His biggest pet peeve, according to his Love is Blind bio, is dating someone who relies on others to solve their problems. It went on to say that he hopes to find a relationship like his friends Rey and Crystal, and that constant struggles are the key to his success.

Love is Blind Season 3's other contestants include Dakota, Dale, DaVonté, Jessica, Julian, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Matt, Nancy, Raven, Nash, Sikiru, Simmer, Tony, Valerie, Zach, and Zanab. Joining them will be Colleen, Cole, Chelsey, Charita, Brennon, Brannigan, Bartise, Ashley, Anthony, Andrew, Amanda, and Alexa.

