What is Amanda Peterson’s profession? Everything to know about Love Is Blind season 3 cast member

Love is Blind season 3 is set to return with a new set of cast members looking for love. Those appearing on the show wish to find the perfect partner without the superficial and unimportant aspects of courtship that could hamper the process.

Giving it a shot on the Netflix dating show is stylist Amanda Peterson, who processes things out loud. She believes that since communication isn’t her strong suit, she needs to know the expectations head-on.

Netflix’s Tudum reads:

"As Vanessa and Nick Lachey love to say, “The pods are now open.” Or at least they will be when Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19."

It further reads:

"Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable."

As the show is set to see a total of 30 individuals looking for love, let’s get to know more about Amanda ahead of the premiere.

Amanda Peterson of Love is Blind season 3 has her own brand

The upcoming Love is Blind cast member is a stylist who has her own brand called 50 Shades of Beige. While she has not yet worked with celebrities, her business, which originated in Texas, recently opened a branch in Tampa, Florida. She recently visited the famous Wat Mongkolratanram, a Thai Buddhist temple in the city.

The stylist often takes to social media to promote her work on her personal account and on @AjHairArt on Instagram as well. Her dog, a black Pomeranian, often makes an appearance on her social media, along with all the adventures she partakes in.

From the looks of it, the Love is Blind cast member is a fan of the outdoors and enjoys both the beach and the snow. Her Instagram account stands at over a thousand followers and is likely to grow rapidly once the show premieres.

Her Netflix bio says:

"I am terrible at communicating so I need to know expectations in a relationship."

It further says that Amanda is an expressive individual who likes to process things “out loud.” She believes that she goes for the wrong people, and wants to find a relationship that will bring her joy. Her ideal partner would be someone who enjoys traveling and is kind.

In Love is Blind’s trailer, she says that her talkative nature might get on her potential partner’s nerves.

Others joining the cast list of season 3 are Dakota, Dale, DaVonté, Jessica, Julian, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Matt, Nancy, Raven, Nash, Sikiru, Simmer, Tony, Valerie, Zach, and Zanab. Joining them will be Colleen, Cole, Chelsey, Charita, Brennon, Brannigan, Bartise, Ashley, Anthony, Andrew, and Alexa.

More about the show

The Netflix dating reality show aims for strangers to fall in love without ever seeing one another. The contestants interact with individuals while in pods with a wall in the middle that keeps their identities hidden. The only thing they know about each other is everything they learn on the show. The previous seasons have seen many couples fall in and out of love on the show, with some of them even tying the knot by the end of it.

Stay tuned to know whether “love truly is blind” on Love is Blind season 3, starting October 19 on Netflix.

