Love Is Blind Season 3: Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

Love is Blind is set to return with thirty individuals in pursuit to find love. The Netflix social experiment will once again help people connect without seeing each other's faces, allowing them to form genuine connections without being distracted by the physicality of getting to know someone. Netflix Tudum describes the show as:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

As the show is set to premiere on October 19, let's get to know the people who will be appearing on it.

Keep up with the cast of Love is Blind Season 3 on social media

Love is Blind Season 3 will feature a total of 30 individuals as they attempt to fall blindly in love. Those who appear on the show have had difficulty finding love in real life and are willing to try this social experiment. The socials of some of its contestants are listed below.

Alexa Alfia - @alexaalfia

The 27-year-old insurance agency owner’s favorite celebrity couple is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and she hopes to find a love like theirs. The things she dislikes about the modern dating scene is ghosting and the “pen-pal” phenomenon. Alfia hopes to eliminate the superficial aspect of getting to know someone on Love is Blind Season 3.

Amanda - @a_j_peterson

The 31-year-old stylist believes she is terrible at communication, which is why she needs to understand relationship expectations. Amanda believes she is single because she chooses the wrong men, and is looking for someone who is kind and enjoys traveling.

Andrew - @a.curious.ape

The 30-year-old Wildlife Photographer and Director of Operations is looking for someone who can solve their own problems. Andrew's relationship inspiration comes from his friends Rey and Crystal, and he hopes to find a relationship similar to theirs.

Anthony - @lascalea

The 33-year-old attorney’s type is someone who is easy to get along with and someone who is “down to do” anything. Anthony is looking forward to being on Love is Blind because it will allow him to get to know someone without the distractions of social media.

Ashley - @dr.rander

The 29-year-old chiropractor has a big heart and she knows that she deserves the same. Ashley is looking for a best friend as well as a leader from the show. She refuses to settle until she finds the man of her dreams.

Bartise - @bartiseb

The 27-year-old senior analyst’s biggest priority is finding someone who can make him laugh and take his jokes. His mother and grandmother believe he hasn't met a girl as cool as them, but his friends believe he's too picky, which is why he's on the dating show.

Brannigan - @branni-boom1913

The 35-year-old Critical Care Nurse knows her worth and refuses to settle for anything less. Brannigan is looking for someone who will not be intimidated by her success. Her hobbies include ax-throwing and cake decorating.

Brennon - @brennonlemieux

The 32-year-old water treatment engineer has a strong personality and speaks his mind. He knows what he wants and loves an “alpha woman.” Brennon hopes Love is Blind will lead him to someone who will share their culture and values with him.

Charita - @thecharnicole

The 35-year-old makeup artist is known for attracting emotionally unavailable men. Charita is a fan of cooking and wants to find a funny, communicative, and smart partner.

Chelsey - @chelly_lately

The 27-year-old customer success manager believes in going after what she wants in life, even if it means “finding love in a box.”

Cole - @colebrennanbarnett

The 27-year-old realtor is looking for someone who will appreciate him being crazy and weird. He doesn’t want someone who will want him to take it down a notch.

Colleen - @jellybean.colleen

The 26-year-old ballet dancer and digital PR strategist, believes that when you meet someone, you get an instant feeling and she hasn’t felt that yet.

Joining these individuals on Netflix Love is Blind Season 3 will be Dakota, Dale, DaVonté, Jessica, Julian, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Matt, Nancy, Raven, Nash, Sikiru, Simmer, Tony, Valerie, Zach, and Zanab.

Poll : 0 votes