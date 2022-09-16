Blake Lively children names and ages explored as actress is set to welcome baby no. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are reportedly expecting their fourth child together. The news came to light after the Gossip Girl alum appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday.

She wore a long-sleeved sequined mini dress and flaunted her baby bump while posing for the cameras.

According to TMZ, other attendees at the event shared that employees were only allowed to give a few photographers permission to film Lively. Additionally, they were also told beforehand that it would be a “sensitive shoot.”

Everything to know about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are parents to three daughters (Image via Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three daughters together - James, Inez and Betty.

The couple welcomed James on December 16, 2014 and is currently seven years old. Reynolds told The MR PORTER Post that his eldest daughter was named after his father, who passed away shortly after her birth.

James made a cameo appearance on Taylor Swift’s album Reputation when she was just two years old. Lively shared on Good Morning America that she and Reynolds were overwhelmed about their daughter’s appearance in the album:

“We were very embarrassing. This is the true, unfiltered version of our terrible stage-parent pride.”

James is the child whose voice is heard at the opening of Swift’s song Gorgeous.

Reynolds and Lively’s second daughter Inez, was born on September 30, 2016 and is currently five years old. Speaking about her name to People, Lively once clarified:

“I had a new baby, Inez, with a 'z' even though everyone says it's with an 's.' I don't know why. Please tell Wikipedia.”

When Reynolds appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he said that Inez is “super into villains" and that her favorite character in in Beauty and the Beast is Gaston. He also joked that Inez was the only member of their family who got “secondary security pat down at 2 years old.” Ryan shared that their pediatrician once called Inez “shady.”

Lively and Reynold’s third daughter Betty, was born on October 4, 2019. According to Lively, the two-year-old's name is a family monicker. The child’s name was first announced publicly by Taylor Swift, who released a song titled Betty following her birth.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on parenting

The news of Blake Lively's pregnancy comes after she opened up about being a mother-of-three while speaking to Forbes in May. She had said that having kids made her "feel so much more in her skin." The Age of Adaline star added:

“I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident--not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

Ryan Reynolds told LinkedIn News Senior Editor at Large, Jessi Hempel, in December that he decided to take a break from acting to spend more time with his children. The Red Notice star said that his kids are the biggest thing for him and that he didn't want to miss spending time with them.

The Deadpool star also mentioned that he wanted to experience living life “like a normal human” with his children and family:

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade-off. We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So the kids were away too.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively mostly keep their children out of the public eye. Although news of Lively's pregnancy has been confirmed, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the due date.

