Love Is Blind 2022 (season 3) cast list: Meet the 30 singles from Netflix’s dating series

The much-awaited Love is Blind season 3 is set to release on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. After the immense popularity of the first two seasons, the hit series is back with a new set of hopeful singles looking to find the love of their lives and their potential partners by dating in the pod. Viewers will have to tune in to witness "three times the drama" as the cast embarks on the adventurous journey of finding their soulmate.

The first season of the series premiered in February 2020 and instantly became a hit among viewers. Since then, the show has witnessed two successful seasons with multiple couples saying "I do" in its finale. While many relationships didn't work out, the series continues to be one of the most popular Netflix shows.

Season 3 of Love is Blind was filmed soon after the previous season. In an interview with UK's Metro in February 2022, the show's creator Chris Coelen confessed that filming for the new installment had already begun and that it would be more unique as compared to previous seasons.

Love is Blind season 3 cast gears up to find love

Netflix announced the cast list for Love is Blind season 3 earlier this month. The trailer features 30 individuals from diverse backgrounds and life experiences, who are ready to find love and get married to their potential partners by the end of the season.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in February 2022, Chris Coelen opened up about having individuals from all walks of life as cast members, "whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity."

Check out the cast list below.

Alexa Alfia - 27, Insurance Agency Owner

- 27, Insurance Agency Owner Amanda Langston - 31, Stylist

Andrew Liu - 30, Director of Operations

Anthony LaScalea - 33, Attorney

Ashley Randermann - 29, Chiropractor

Bartise Bowden - 27, Senior Analyst

Brannigan Maxwell - 35, Critical Care Nurse

Brennon Lemieux - 32, Water Treatment Engineer

Charita Scott - 35, Makeup Artist

Chelsey Jordan - 27, Customer Success Manager

Cole Barnett - 27, Realtor

Colleen Reed - 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Dakota Easley - 29, Aerospace Engineer

Dale Dalida - 32, Cybersecurity Student

DaVonte Black - 29, Fitness Development Coach

Jessica 'Jess' Gumbert - 30, Senior Event Producer

Julian Torres - 34, Managing Director of Operations

Kalekia Adams - 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner

- 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner Kimberlee 'Kim' Clarke - 30, Teacher & Coach

Loren Langenbeck - 36, Medical Device Rep

Matt Bolton - 28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Nancy Rodriguez - 32, Real Estate Investor

Raven Ross - 29, Pilates Instructor

Nash Buehler - 34, Realtor

Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada - 34, Data Engineer

Simmer Bajwa - 27, Director of Marketing Technology

Tony Taylor - 34, Medical Device Sales Rep

Valerie Truong- 35, Dermatologist

Zach Gordon - 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Zanab Jaffrey - 32, Realtor

In the cast announcement video, the Love is Blind season 3 members opened up about the characteristics they would want in their potential partner. Ashley Randermann mentioned that she is looking for a partner who has leadership qualities and who she can spend her life with. While Brennon Lemieux is looking for an "Alpha" and someone with a "take-charge" personality.

Bartise Bowden called himself the "potential jokester of the season" and is looking for a partner with the same sense of humor as him. Anthony wishes for someone "spontaneous and fun," while Nancy wants to share her life with an individual gifted with kindness and compassion.

Viewers will witness tears, laughter, romance, and drama in an entirely new season of Love is Blind as the cast members begin their romantic journey.

Don't forget to tune in Love is Blind season 3 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on Netflix.

