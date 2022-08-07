Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Who are the cast members and where to follow them on Instagram?

Indian Matchmaking is back with a new season, and we can't keep calm!

Sima Taparia from Mumbai will be back on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10 at 3 am ET. The new season of the popular show will follow the previous season's format and will show Sima using many traditional and modern approaches to find the perfect match for her clients.

The returning clients are Nadia, Aparna and Pradhyuman. Akshay, Viral, Arshneel, Shital and Vinesh are the newcomers on Indian Matchmaking and have many demands for their life partners.

About the cast of Indian Matchmaking Season 2 and their Instagram Profiles

Akshay is way too involved in his family business (Image via Netflix)

Akshay Dhumal

Akshay Dhumal has graduated from three different business schools, namely Indiana University, Alliance Manchester Business School, and Copenhagen Business School. He is the owner of Dhumal Industries and has worked as the executive director of Dhumal Plasson Equipments India Pvt. Ltd.

The almost 40-years-old Indian Matchmaking client lives in Nashik and has trouble meeting girls because of his location in a small town. He is very invested in poultry farming.

Akshay does not have an Instagram ID.

Aparna Shewakramani

Aparna was previously seen on Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking where she went on three dates, all leading to no relationship. The 34-year-old Houston resident is a lawyer by profession and has also published a book called She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.

She is an alumni of Vanderbilt University Law School. Aparna will also be seen dealing with a major cultural shock as she moves to New York city from Houston.

Fans can follow her journey on her Instagram profile with the username aparnashewakramani.

Arshneel Kochar

Will Sima be able to find a suitable match for Dr. Arshneel? (Image via Netflix)

Arshneel is an alumni of Case Western Reserve University. He has been working at the Cleveland Clinic for the past four years after completing his residency from the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He really likes Taco Bells and wants to own a dog.

He feels that he has put in a lot of time in his career and hence has not been able to find a life partner.

He is available on Instagram but has a private page with the username arshneelkochar.

Nadia Jagessar

Nadia Christina Jagessar is a 34-year-old wedding planner. She is from New Jersey and owns her own company called Euphoria Events. She also works as a marketer for Givaudan, a company that makes Ingredients for many flavors and fragrances. She is a proud dog mom of a Havanese dog named Millie and has appeared on Indian Matchmaking during its first season.

Fans can follow Nadia on Instagram on her username nadiajagesar.

Pradhyuman Maloo

30-year-old model and jewelry designer Pradhyuman has rejected more than 150 prospective brides. He has a Masters degree from Cass Business School and is the owner of Nornament, a jewelry brand. He will be seen adjusting to his new life on the show as his girlfriend Ashima meets his family and friends.

Pradhyuman has 24K followers on his Instagram profile pradhyum.m.

Shital Patel

Shital is almost 40 and her parents are concerned about her not finding a suitable partner. The Indian Matchmaking client does not agree with some of Sima’s matchmaking philosophies, and the two might find themselves arguing about the same. She is a model and was last seen on Bravo’s popular show In a Man’s World.

Her Instagram user ID is therealshitalpatel.

Vinesh

Will Vinesh be able to find a girl who gets along with his dog? (Image via Netflix)

Miami resident Vinesh wants his life partner to be loyal, at least five feet and eight inches tall, and wants her to love his dog as much as he does. His friends and family are jokesters, and Sima will be seen doubting if he seriously wants a life partner.

He is not present on Instagram.

Viral

Viral has a lot of criterias for her perfect man (Image via Netflix)

North Carolina resident Viral is "successful, independent and confident" according to Netflix’s description, but much information is not available on her profession. In the trailer, she says that she is an 'ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian' and will give Sima a long list of requirements for her life partner.

She is not available on social media.

Sima Taparia was unable to match any of her clients in the last season, and it will be interesting to see if she is able to do it this time on Indian Matchmaking.

