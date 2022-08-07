What time will Indian Matchmaking Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details explored

Sima Taparia from Mumbai is back on Netflix's reality show Indian Matchmaking!

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is releasing on Netflix on Wednesday, August 10 at 3 am ET and will consist of eight one-hour-long episodes. The season will feature some old faces from Season 1, with many new clients appearing on the show to find their perfect match.

Nadia Christina Jagessar, Aparna Shewakramani, and Pradhyuman Maloo are back on the show again. Akshay, Viral, Arshneel, Shital Patel, and Vinesh are the newcomers to Indian Matchmaking. Sima Taparia, the famous arranged marriage matchmaker, will help clients from the US and India get married after thoroughly researching their preferences and interests.

Trailer for Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking will feature Sima Taparia trying to find suitable matches for her clients who live in India and the USA. It is not an easy task for anyone to do, as Sima says in a confessional. She claims everyone has many criteria, unlike in the good old days, and that she does not have a magic wand to create matches.

She also advises her clients to adjust a little bit to live their lives smoothly. It might work for clients like Arshneel, who just wants a nice girl with a cute smile, but not for Vinesh, who wants a girl who is 5 foot 8 and loyal. She must also get along with his dog.

In the trailer, we can see some clients telling Sima their demands for life partners and going on many dates to find the chosen one. Shital likes men who have tattoos and long hair. Hair buns are a big plus. Viral is an ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian, so it will be interesting to see how our matchmaker tries to find a match for her.

Ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarians usually consume some dairy and animal products like eggs and milk but restrain themselves from other forms of non-vegitarian food like chicken, fish, etc.

The series description reads:

"Drawing from decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods, Mumbai's premier matchmaker Sima Taparia strives to help single people find their perfect matches."

Just like in Season 1, our famous matchmaker will go around the world to find the perfect partners for her clients, who are present in New York, North Carolina, Ohio, California, Mumbai, and Nashik.

What happened to Sima Taparia’s clients on Season 1 of Indian Matchmaking?

New Jersey resident Nadia Jagessar failed to find love in Season 1. She dated Vinay Chadha and Shekar Jayaraman, but Vinay ghosted her twice, and Shekar’s relationship dynamic changed after the show was shot. Pradhyuman Maloo, who claimed to have rejected 150 proposals, went on a date with Rushali Rai, but the two chose different paths in life.

Aparna Shewakramani went on dates with three men on the show but is still single. Vyasar Ganesan also did not find his perfect match after being set up by Sima twice on the show. Akshay Jakhete was almost engaged on the show, but he later called it quits on the relationship.

Having failed to match any of her clients in Season 1, fans will have to wait and see on August 10 if she succeeds in doing the same for them this time. The show's producers include Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and J.C. Begley.

