"I’m so happy for Kelli": Fans congratulate Kelli on her engagement in season finale of Love Match Atlanta 

Love Match Atlanta returned for its season finale on Sunday night. Though there wasn't much drama this week, there were a lot of surprises, the major one being a surprise proposal.

Titled Uno or Duo, the episode showcased Kelli and Tana preparing for the launch of their matchmaking university. While they planned for the event, Kelli still had a decision to make based on the ultimatum given by her boyfriend, Chris.

The Love Match Atlanta stars decided to talk about the ultimatum and Kelli's decision after their event. Little did they know about the surprise that awaited Kelli.

At the launch of their university, Chris decided to raise a toast to the ladies. He shared that he was proud of them for what they had accomplished. He congratulated them but didn't end his speech with that. Chris continued to get down on one knee and proposed to Kelli.

He said:

"With that said, I'd like to ask Kelli Fisher, would you be my wife?"

The entire crowd erupted in applause and cheers for the couple. Tana couldn't control her tears as she was overjoyed for her friend and business partner to have finally found someone to spend the rest of her life with. Kelli was without a doubt surprised and accepted Chris' proposal.

During her confessional, the Love Match Atlanta star shared:

"I am somebody's fiancee. Now that I'm engaged, like I have a whole man, I'm getting married, and knowing that we made this next step, it's the best thing ever."

Fans who watched the episode were happy for Kelli. They took to social media and congratulated Kelli on her engagement with Chris.

Fans overjoyed with Kelli and Chris after their engagement in the Love Match Atlanta season finale

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated the happy couple on their engagement. Some also added that they were happy for her.

More details on what happened this week in Love Match Atlanta Season 1 Episode 8

Episode 8 of Love Match Atlanta kicked off with Kelli getting emotional as she revealed the ultimatum Chris had given her. The ladies were just getting their business off the ground when Chris told Kelli he wouldn't be able to move to Atlanta since he had lived his entire life in Detroit. While Kelli wanted to give it a try, she was worried about her business partner and friend, Tana.

Tana shared that she supported Kelli as a friend but didn't want to lose her as a business partner because their matchmaking university depended on both of them together.

Tana shared that she was an emotional wreck. She added that she was very emotional because they had prayed for this. But the Love Match Atlanta star was still unaware of what the future of their business would look like. She shared that they had a plan together and didn't know how it would be executed if Kelli moved to Detroit.

Kelli opened up and shared that this proposal meant that she had to prioritize her personal life. Kelli added that even though she had plans with Tana, things changed.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 9.30 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

