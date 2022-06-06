Love Match Atlanta fans send their heart out to Joseph after he gets emotional about his relationship with Paris's father 

Love Match Atlanta returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Sunday night. Titled Mixing, Matching and Party Crashing, this week's episode brought out a new side of Joseph Dixon that fans haven't seen yet. Ever since the season premiere, fans haven't been too fond of Joseph, especially because of his attitude. But this week, fans saw him show an emotional side.

Last week, viewers witnessed Joseph open up about his relationship with his business partner and girlfriend Paris to his half-brother. He revealed that he has been going from one lady to another but wanted to break that cycle and finally settle down. Back again this week, Joseph decided to ask Paris's father for his daughter's hand in marriage.

The Love Match Atlanta star and his girlfriend arrived at her family's house. While Paris was in the kitchen helping her mother out, Joseph made his way to Paris's father, Tony's room. During his confessional, talking about his relationship with his girlfriend's father, Joseph said,

"My relationship with Paris's father is great. I could call him about any and everything. I coule talk to him like a father really. I never had that. Not ever having a father in my life, I mean not many admit this, but I cried many nights."

The Love Match Atlanta star went on to add that his relationship with Paris's father was a beautiful thing. Talking to her father about their relationship, he shared that it was going to be excellent.

Fans who watched Joseph get vulnerable and emotional on camera took to social media to send their hearts out to the matchmaker.

Fans send their heart out to Joseph after he gets emotional on Love Match Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans sent their hearts out to Joseph after he became vulnerable and emotional about his relationship with Paris's father.

MissNYC @black_jonesy #lovematchatlanta Now Joseph had me trying slap him ep 1-4 and here come tears ep5 and I’m falling Now Joseph had me trying slap him ep 1-4 and here come tears ep5 and I’m falling 😍😍 #lovematchatlanta

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj #LoveMatchAtlanta

That's so Sad Joseph

I'm a Daddy's Girl so I CANNOT imagine not having a Father 24/7/365 That's so Sad JosephI'm a Daddy's Girl so I CANNOT imagine not having a Father 24/7/365 #LoveMatchAtlanta That's so Sad Joseph 😭😭😭😭I'm a Daddy's Girl so I CANNOT imagine not having a Father 24/7/365

More on what happened between Joseph and Paris's father on Love Match Atlanta

After talking about his relationship with Paris, Joseph didn't waste any time and skipped to the main question he wanted to ask Tony. Joseph said,

"So I did want to talk to you though. I wanted to do you the respects to ask you formally for your daughter's hand in marriage."

Paris's dad then revealed to Joseph that he wasn't the first person to ask his daughter's hand in marriage. He added that he told the first guy no because he knew he wasn't strong enough to deal with his daughter. Joseph went on to add that he is happy with Paris and that they make each other happy. He continued that neither of them were looking for it, but now they're here.

Paris's dad accepted Joseph's request and agreed to him asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. Apart from Joseph's surprise request, a lot more happened this week on Love Match Atlanta.

Ming Clark threw a lavish birthday party and invited all the matchmakers except Shae. When Joseph asked where Shae was, Lamont replied that she was the only one Ming didn't invite. Ming was questioned on her decision, to which she said Shae tended to erupt in arguments during events, so she didn't want that for her big day, and hence chose not to invite her.

But much to everyone's surprise, Shae showed up to Ming's party, even though she was uninvited. She didn't come to create drama, but to clear the air between her and Ming.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

