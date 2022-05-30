How did Love Match Atlanta fans react to Shae Primus's client Angela’s assault story?

Love Match Atlanta returned to Bravo on Sunday night for an all-new episode. This week, the matchmakers all met new clients and prepped them up for a chance at finding love. But one particular client that caught the attention of fans was Angela.

Angela was Shae Primus's client who she knew from the past. During their meeting, she opened up about how she was assaulted during a date. A single mum with two kids, Angela approached Shae with hopes of finding true love, sharing that she has been single for a very long time.

The Love Match Atlanta star shared that it wouldn't be hard to find a perfect match for Angela, claiming she is quite attractive for her age. Fans who watched Angela open up about her assault took to social media and sent their hearts out to her.

Fans send their heart out to Shae's client on Love Match Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they hope Angela finds her true love and that she doesn't deserve what happened to her. Some also added that the Love Match Atlanta star did a great job talking to her.

Jamesee (James-E) @jameseebbyy 🏾. We love you Angela ! It’s so sad to see Angela this way 🥺🥺 but she will find the perfect one🏾. We love you Angela ! #LoveMatchAtlanta It’s so sad to see Angela this way 🥺🥺 but she will find the perfect one 🙌🏾. We love you Angela ! #LoveMatchAtlanta

Jacqueline 💜 @HotChoc1217 That's horrible that happened to her. This is why I'm cautious going to a guy's house #lovematchatlanta That's horrible that happened to her. This is why I'm cautious going to a guy's house #lovematchatlanta

kim @kbaby82 #LoveMatchAtlanta I feel so bad for her I feel so bad for her 😞#LoveMatchAtlanta

More about Angela from Love Match Atlanta

Angela shared that she had been single for a long time and thought it was time for her to mingle. But Shae found it hard to believe that men had not approached someone as good-looking as Angela. Opening up, Angela shared that she did get approached by men, but an essential factor for her is that she feels comfortable around them.

Shae's client shared that she wanted a man to get to know her first before she agreed to go out with him. She added that men like that are hard to find and haven't come across a man like that yet. Continuing, she joked that going on a second date was difficult because men wanted to get physical with her. Opening up, Angela recalled how one such second date turned into a nightmare for her.

The Love Match Atlanta star's client shared that she had been assaulted on one of her dates, hence why she had her guard up. Angela broke down during the conversation, sharing that she was not a piece of meat and deserved to be appreciated. Shae admitted that dating is quite intimidating for a single woman in her confessional.

But as a matchmaker, it is Shae's responsibility to make sure her client trusts her with this information. Shae shared that Angela is a survivor and that she shouldn't give the incident too much power because it would continue to make her feel miserable and upset that no one was there to protect her when she needed it the most.

Unable to move on from the incident, Shae suggested that Angela write a note to herself and apologize to herself for undergoing something so traumatic. In her confessional, The Love Match Atlanta star opened up and shared that this happens to many women, including her, and even though it's been four years, she still goes to therapy.

According to Shae, Angela needs to work on herself more before entering the dating scene again. She advised Angela to take it one step at a time so that she could find someone who would love her in the future.

Love Match Atlanta airs every Sunday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

