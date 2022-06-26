What time will Love Match Atlanta Season 1 Episode 8 air? Release date, plot and more about Bravo’s show

Love Match Atlanta Season 1 will air its Episode 8 on June 26, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show films the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta's most renowned matchmakers as they compete in the matchmaking industry.

The synopsis of the upcoming season finale, titled Uno or Duo, reads:

"The Matchmakers are brought up to speed on Joseph and Paris’ explosive fight. Shae receives shocking feedback on her client Shanta’s date, which causes her to question should she keep working with her."

So far, the matchmakers have resolved their personal tiffs while providing the best match for their clients. Now, in the season finale, Kelli and Tana might be seen parting ways given that one of them will be moving to a new city to start a new life.

All about Episode 8 of Love Match Atlanta Season 1

Season 1 of Bravo’s Love Match Atlanta featured top matchmakers in Atlanta: Joseph Dixon, Shae Primus, Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore and Ming Clark.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Celebrating the business of Black love, the series follows these highly sought-after matchmakers as they work to outmaneuver their competitors. These professionals balance the drama in their own lives as they hustle to match high-profile singles who are on the hunt for the ultimate relationship and willing to pay top dollar."

In the season finale, Kelli and Tana will be seen preparing for the launch of their university. However, a shocking ultimatum given by Chris will have the Matchmaking Duo doubting their future as a team. The episode will also have all the renowned Matchmakers invited to the launch of the university, where an unexpected surprise ends up stealing the limelight.

Meanwhile, after a lot of waiting, the owner of Color Blind International, Ming Clark's professional dreams seem like they are about to come true. However, Clark will have a tough time taking the final call about it, since the decision may have an impact on her marital life as well.

Recap of Episode 7 of Love Match Atlanta Season 1

Titled Trouble in Paris-dise, episode 7 saw some tense moments between Paris and Joseph.

In last week’s episode, Ming “meets with a bridal client to create a one-of-a-kind dream gown.” The matchmakers also attended Shae's yearly masquerade ball. However, things between Joseph and Paris were a little tense due to their conversation from earlier that day.

Before the ball, the partners went to grab a bite and had a little heart-to-heart, as Paris felt that Joseph did not pay much attention to her due to his work.

During her confessional, Paris also shared that things are not the same as they used to be, since Joseph no longer seems to respect the fact that she too is working as hard as him to build their empire together.

After arriving at the party, Paris started mingling with the singles in the hope of finding a match for one of her clients. When Joseph called his girlfriend, she declined, because she was still in conversation with the singles.

Her behavior did not sit well with Joseph, who then erupted in anger as he felt embarrassed to be declined in front of the camera.

Later, when Paris tried to calm him down, he started cussing and asked the camera to stop filming before storming out of the event, and despite her efforts, Paris could not get him to return.

Tune in on Sunday to watch the final episode of Love Match Atlanta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far