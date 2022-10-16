What time will Love Is Blind season 3 episode 1 premiere on Netflix? Format, release date, schedule, and more 

Love is Blind season 3 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, on Netflix. The hit series has been extremely well received by fans, who have watched the journey of past contestants closely.

Fans are now ready to welcome a whole new set of cast members as they embark on a journey to find love and a potential partner by following the usual format of meeting in the pods.

The hit series premiered with its first season in February 2020 and has brought about two couples, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, and Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, as success stories.

Although season 2 of the series also saw two couples (Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely) get married, both separated a couple of months ago.

With the release of Love is Blind season 3, 30 single hopefuls are set to embark on an adventure to find love and put their relationship to the ultimate test as they enter the real world and try to make their relationship work.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey promise a drama-filled Love is Blind season 3

The cast members of Love is Blind season 3 will grab their golden goblets as they gear up for their romantic journey starting Wednesday. Longtime hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be seen supporting them on the journey to find love and will guide the contestants with their advice.

The season premiere of the reality show releases on October 19, 2022 with the first four episodes available to watch on Netflix. Further episodes will then continue to roll out in the coming weeks and will witness cast members forming newer relationships and deepening their existing connections.

Episode 5-7 will premiere on October 26, 2022, and episode 8-11 will air on the streaming platform on November 2, 2022. The final batch of Love is Blind season 3 episodes will arrive on November 9, 2022 that will feature the season finale and the cast reunion, promising viewers a much-needed update on the couples and a significant amount of drama.

The pod section of the hit series was filmed in Santa Clarita, California, following which the cast moved to Dallas, Texas.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that although the premiese and format o the show remain the same, "every season is different from the one before because we're dealing with different people in a different place."

On being asked what fans can expect this season, the co-hosts reflected on a particularly shocking moment on Love is Blind season 3. Vanessa said:

"I literally was like, 'Whaaaat?!'" Vanessa recalls. "There were some moments in the previous seasons where when they don’t work out, you see they kind of had an agreement...In this season when they're at the altar and the one person does it and the other person's like, 'Say what?' And we're all like, 'Whoa, they were not on the same page.'"

Nick continued the narrative and said:

"And not only were they not on the same page, but those around them were also not on the same page."

Speaking about their support for Love is Blind season 3 cast members, Vanessa cited the previous cast's learning experience from the show and said:

"I'm proud of the relationships that have come out of this show whether the marriage worked out or not, whether someone was left at the altar or not because every person that has come out has come out, I think, a little bit more aware of themselves."

Love is Blind @LoveisBlindShow And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th.And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th. 💕 And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! https://t.co/mSkLcbeZYd

Viewers can catch Love is Blind season 3 with a subscription to Netflix. The basic plan for Netflix is $9.99. If viewers want to opt for HD, they need to get the standard package at $15.49. The premium package cost for Ultra HD is $19.99.

The past two Love is Blind seasons are also available to watch on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes