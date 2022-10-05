What happened between Kane and Kevin in Episode 4 of Netflix's Bling Empire? Feud following Kane's Fenty campaign news explored

Netflix released 10 bingeworthy episodes of Bling Empire Season 3 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The season saw several wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites navigate their personal relationships and professional commitments, indulging in some drama, misunderstandings and fights throughout the course of the season.

Episode 4 of Bling Empire saw Kane and Kevin get into an argument during their stay in Malibu. The two shared a great friendship at one point, however, issues over the past two seasons had strained their relationship. Kevin didn't react to Kane getting a Fenty campaign, which formed the basis of the argument.

Keep reading to find out what happened between the two cast members.

Spolier Alert: This article contains spoliers about the show.

Was Kevin upset over Kane earning a Fenty campaign on Bling Empire?

In Episode 3 of Bling Empire, Kelly, Kane and Kevin met for breakfast. The trio had not gathered together in a long time, which made it a perfect time to update each other with everything that was happening in their lives. Kevin observed that Kane had a lot of "bling" on him and was curious to know why all of a sudden his friend was into buying accessories.

Kane revealed that he was approached by singer Rihanna and her brand Fenty Beauty to be the face of one of their campaigns. This shocked Kevin, who had to confirm it multiple times before believing the news. Kane revealed that Fenty wanted him to represent the Asian community.

Kevin, however, wasn't too impressed with the news. Explaining his reasoning in the Bling Empire episode, he said:

"I spent over ten years pursuing modeling. I've moved to New York. I've booked, some of, like, the biggest agencies. I've done everything to try and become a successful model. Then this guy just comes in, doesn't lift a finger and he gets a Fenty campaign? I just don't get it, it just feels unfair."

After hearing the news, Kevin got up and left the scene, leaving Kelly and Kane shocked.

Later on in the episode, Jamie, Anna and her friend Maria joined Kevin for his birthday celebration. The group had a lot of fun cooking their food together, however, Kevin was upset at Kane and Kelly only dropping him a birthday text and not spending time with him.

Jamie then told Kevin that both Kane and Kelly had gone on a vacation to Mexico. He was shocked and upset after he witnessed their social media handles to see them traveling together and not be there for his birthday. He conveyed the same to Kelly later on in the Bling Empire episode.

Both Kevin and Kelly discussed the former walking off following the news of Kane getting a Fenty campaign. Kevin felt that he wouldn't be understood by Kane as it was not the latter getting the campaign that affected him, but the fact that he wasn't getting ahead in life.

When Kelly asked Kevin to be more open in his conversation with as they were his friends, the latter took the opportunity to address their absence on his birthday. He said:

"The thing is, it's like if you guys were really friends and we're here for each other celebrating and things are supposed to be good, then why do you guys go to Mexico on my birthday? Do you see how bad that timing looks? To me this signals that things aren't right."

Kelly apologized to the Bling Empire star and asked him to join her, Kane and Kim in Malibu. During their stay there, Kevin kept bringing up that he was upset at their absence, while Kane felt that the former wasn't genuinely happy at him getting the Fenty campaign.

Kane maintained that he had boundaries, but Kevin stated that his boundaries felt like punishment before bringing up the fact that they went to Mexico without him. However, he also mentioned that it was hard to bring up his struggles in front of his friends. But Kane hinted that he didn't trust his friend anymore.

Hearing this, Kevin broke down in the Bling Empire episode and said:

"I didn't feel like I could talk to you, you know? And like, I told you, when I told you.. I appreciate you so much and our friendship. But I just don't wanna hurt you. I care about you so much and I'm sorry I hurt you, but I don't know what else to do, man."

Will Kane and Kevin be able to mend their friendship? Viewers will have to watch the entire season to see how their relationship pans out. All ten episodes featuring the socialites are currently available to stream on Netflix along with the past two seasons.

