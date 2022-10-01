Bling Empire 2022 (season 3) cast list: Meet the socialites from Netflix’s reality TV show

After successful seasons 1 and 2, Bling Empire 2022 is back with season 3 on Netflix. The show will air on October 5 on the streaming platform, with some old cast members returning to the screen.

The third season of Bling Empire will start from where it ended in season 2. Reality stars Chèrie Chan and husband Jessey Lee will not be returning to the show.

The series films the personal and social lives of rich and wealthy LA socialites. The show has been shot in LA and a few other exotic locations like New York City, San Francisco, Cabo San Lucas, and Paris for Paris Fashion Week.

Meet the cast of Bling Empire 2022 (season 3)

The wealthy LA socialites are back in season 3 of Bling Empire to live "their flashiest and most fabulous lives.”

1) Guy Tang

Hairdresser, singer-songwriter, and YouTube star Guy Tang was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to a Vietnamese mother and Chinese father. He tied the knot with Almar Guevarra and the duo has reportedly been together for more than 10 years. The graduate of Jenks Beauty School runs the hairstyling business, Guy Tang Mydentity.

2) Jaime Xie

The daughter of cybersecurity technology entrepreneur Ken Xie, Jamie was raised in Silicon Valley. She is a champion equestrian, ranking number one in the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Small Junior Hunter 16-17 Division. She loves fashion and is one of the most fashionable stars in Bling Empire.

3) Anna Shay

Anna Shay was born in Japan and later moved with her family to LA. Her father is American, and her mother is Japanese-Russian. Her family gained their wealth through a weapons business. The reality star has four ex-husbands and one son.

4) Christine Chiu

In the last season of Bling Empire, Christine Chiu was involved in a fraud with Anna Shay. She is the second wealthiest member of the show. The reality star married celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu in 2006. They share a son together named Gabriel, who is better known by his nickname, Baby G in Bling Empire. As per Christine, her husband is a descendant of Chinese royalty with imperial roots from the Song dynasty.

5) Kane Lim

Kane Lim is a popular online personality and the founder of investment firm Kix Capital as well. His parents are wealthy too as they make their fortunes through industries like real estate, shipping, and oil. Kane has proved himself to be a loyal friend in Bling Empire.

6) Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li had one of the biggest storylines in season 1 of Bling Empire. The “self-made” reality star is a media and production company executive in Los Angeles as well as a partner at Greyscale Lab. She is also the co-founder of a company called Organic Media Group.

7) Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider was born in South Korea and was raised in Pennsylvania after he was adopted. He had a failed relationship with Kim Lee. In season 3, the model will fly to Paris with Christine Chiu to rekindle an old flame.

8) Kim Lee

Known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” Kim Lee is a DJ. She has worked with Kid Cudi, famous YouTuber Tan Jian Hao, and Kanye West as well. She is also buddies with Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap. She started her career as a model and was once named ‘the sexiest woman in the world.'

9) Leah Qin

The tech investor and real estate developer, Leah Qin, was a newcomer in the second season of the reality series. She was born in Beijing, China, and was raised by her mother after her parents got divorced when she was 8 years old.

10) Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris is Vietnamese and grew up during the Vietnam war along with her seven other siblings. She is the glamorous wife of Donald Morris, who is 22 years older than her. The couple has been together for 20 years and has been married for 10 years.

Dorothy Wang also joined season two of the show, but it's still unclear whether she will be in season 3 of the Netflix series as well.

Stream Netflix on Wednesday to watch the new season of Bling Empire.

