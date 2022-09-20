What is Angel Cut With Layers? Meaning explored as domestic violence signal goes viral on TikTok

A new TikTok trend known as "angel cut with layers" is going viral on TikTok, creating awareness on domestic violence all over the world. According to the trend, women communicate with their hairdresser using a code to indicate that they are in an abusive relationship and are the victims of domestic abuse.

Although some believe that the trend is related to hairstyles, it undoubtedly has a deeper connotation.

The real meaning of Angel Cut with Layers

Leda Fazal, a well-known hairdresser, has discussed domestic violence and abuse in her TikTok videos. The code angel cut with layers was developed by the influencer. Angel cut with layers signifies that a woman is seeking assistance for domestic abuse whenever she visits her hairdresser and requests that her hair be cut that way.

leda fazal @ToneHairSalon

An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent

#angelcut #ledafazal When someone says they’d like an “Angel Cut” that lets the hairstylist know that you are not there willingly and we should call the police.An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent When someone says they’d like an “Angel Cut” that lets the hairstylist know that you are not there willingly and we should call the police. An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent#angelcut #ledafazal https://t.co/VsX8w4OaFx

The angel cut with layers is a signal that women use to notify their hairdressers that they are in an abusive relationship or are a victim of domestic abuse. Leda emphasizes that each woman should be free to live her life and determine her own hairstyle.

Leda, 21, is publicly discussing domestic violence and the signal "angel sliced with layers" in a series of short videos to further clarify it. The 21-year-old influencer captioned her viral TikTok:

“Nobody should control how you wear your hair period”.

Hand signals, codes, and gestures have been used for women's safety for a long time. TikTok has promoted a number of female-friendly trends to help them deal with various forms of violence and abuse.

leda fazal @ToneHairSalon

An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent

#angelcut #ledafazal When someone says they’d like an “Angel Cut” that lets the hairstylist know that you are not there willingly and we should call the police.An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent When someone says they’d like an “Angel Cut” that lets the hairstylist know that you are not there willingly and we should call the police. An “Angel Cut with layers” let us know that a partner or parent etc is making you get this haircut w/o your consent#angelcut #ledafazal https://t.co/bDF8kVDlXc

Leda recently uploaded a video in which she expressed her opinions on domestic abuse and living in an abusive relationship. More than 1.5 million people have seen her videos, and numerous hair stylists have expressed gratitude for her efforts in empowering them.

Secret hand gestures to signal for help

Before the "Angel Cut With Layers" code, "hand signal" gained popularity on TikTok when it helped Kentucky police save a 16-year-old victim of domestic violence. She reportedly sought help from authorities using hand signals.

John Pompliano @JohnPompliano



The 16-year-old was being driven by an older man when she made the hand gesture to a passing car. The good samaritan immediately called 911.



The power of social media A teenager has been rescued after making hand gestures known on TikTok to communicate domestic violence.The 16-year-old was being driven by an older man when she made the hand gesture to a passing car. The good samaritan immediately called 911.The power of social media A teenager has been rescued after making hand gestures known on TikTok to communicate domestic violence.The 16-year-old was being driven by an older man when she made the hand gesture to a passing car. The good samaritan immediately called 911.The power of social media 🙏 https://t.co/OWexRh0WIE

The 16-year-old girl was forced to travel in a silver car around Kentucky. She kept making gestures out the passenger-side window, hoping that someone would notice her seeking help.

The discreet one-handed gesture consists of tucking your thumb into your palm and covering it with your fingers. The viral hand signal was identified by someone who then contacted 911. The police responded to the call, and the 61-year-old driver was immediately arrested. The girl was rescued and reunited with her family.

The Canadian Women's Foundation created the hand signal at the beginning of the epidemic as a means for victims of domestic abuse to express their need for assistance over video calls. Over the past year, it has become extremely popular on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Some advocate spreading the word about this signal so that more individuals might utilize it to escape dangerous circumstances. Others, however, are reluctant to spread the message because they believe doing so could make the gesture futile.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far