"False and fabricated": Ricky Martin denies domestic abuse allegations as he faces a restraining order in Puerto Rico

On Saturday, local police told the Associated Press about a restraining order that has been issued against singer-songwriter Ricky Martin. A judge reportedly issued the order on Friday, following which the police attempted to serve him the orders in the coastal town of Puerto Rico called Dorado.

The singer reportedly lives there and has been a native of Puerto Rico after he was born in the capital city of San Juan on December 24, 1971. According to the Associated Press, the police spokesperson Axel Valencia said:

"Up until now, police haven't been able to find him."

Mike Sington @MikeSington Ricky Martin is served with a restraining order, filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, by an unnamed man he dated for 7 months. They broke up 2 months ago, but Martin has reportedly been seen loitering near the man’s house. Martin is married and has 4 children. Ricky Martin is served with a restraining order, filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, by an unnamed man he dated for 7 months. They broke up 2 months ago, but Martin has reportedly been seen loitering near the man’s house. Martin is married and has 4 children. https://t.co/Dpt8uRPbrz

He also said that the restraining order was filed against Martin under the domestic violence law in Puerto Rico.

What did Ricky Martin's representative say about the domestic abuse allegations?

Following the news of the domestic abuse allegations, Ricky Martin's representative told People magazine:

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated…We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client, Ricky Martin, will be fully vindicated."

As of now, the identity of the petitioner is not known as per the type of the complaint and the restraining order issued against the Livin' la Vida Loca singer. Local Puerto Rican newspapers like El Vocero revealed that the petitioner and Martin had dated for a few months. The publication also claimed that the report mentioned that the two separated two months ago.

However, the singer has apparently been spotted near the individual's residence at least three times, as per the order.

Meanwhile, Spanish-language news network Telemundo reported that the restraining order was signed by Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan. They also reported that the order was issued following the complaint of an interested outside party.

No other information has been revealed about the allegations by the individual which pertain to domestic abuse.

According to the Hindustan Times, the police statement read:

"We confirm that the Puerto Rico Police is in the process of filing a protection order, under Law 54, issued against Mr. Enrique Martín."

Ricky Martin's husband

Ricky Martin (aka Enrique Martín Morales) is married to Syrian-born Swedish painter Jwan Yosef, with whom he shares four children, namely Lucia, Valentino, Matteo, and Renn.

The couple has reportedly been together for five years since their marriage in 2017. Thus, the reports referring to the rumors of a restraining order and domestic abuse allegations are surprising as there has been no indication of his split with his husband.

The Daily Mail reported a further possible clarification about the restraining order:

"While the petitioner's identity remains sealed under Puerto Rico's Law 54 statute, which prevents and fights domestic abuse, the alleged victim does not appear to be Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef."

While Martin has not mentioned his husband in public for the last few months, the singer-songwriter shared a snap of them together on Instagram on Valentine's Day this year. The post referred to his husband Jwan Yosef as "mi alma," which translates to "my soul" in English.

These allegations come amid a lawsuit filed against the singer by his former manager Rebecca Drucker. As per reports by Variety, the ex-manager has sued Martin for over $3 million in allegedly unpaid commissions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far