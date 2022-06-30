Why is Ricky Martin being sued? Ex-manager files lawsuit against Puerto Rican singer

Puerto Rican pop-star Ricky Martin has been sued by his former manager Rebecca Drucker for over $3 million worth of unpaid commissions. Drucker has alleged a flagrant breach of contract. According to Drucker, she managed the Puerto Rican singer in two separate periods from 2014 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2022 because his “personal and professional life (were) in absolute turmoil.”

The complaint was filed by Drucker in the LA Central District Court on Wednesday, June 29. According to the documents, Drucker helped Martin with his “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and also mentioned his North American tour with Enrique Iglesias.

Why is Ricky Martin being sued?

According to the complaint filed by Rebecca Drucker, Martin owes her substantial commissions as he made millions of dollars when she was managing him.

In the 15-page complaint, it was noted that:

“With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions.”

The complaint also read,

“Rebecca Drucker saved Ricky Martin’s career. There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement.”

The documents also stated that Martin faced a career-ending allegation in September 2020, during Drucker’s tenure. The singer reportedly emerged unscathed because of Drucker.

In September 2020, Martin reportedly received a letter from a litigation attorney in Los Angeles, California, in which the lawyer threatened to publicly file a legal complaint against Martin if he did not pay money to resolve a claim against the singer alleged by the attorney's client.

The complaint further highlighted the forced termination of the business relationship between Martin and Drucker. In her complaint, Drucker alleges that Martin regularly manipulated and lied to her, leading to her resignation in April 2022.

She also stated that the singer threatened her with a non-disclosure agreement, which she did not agree to. Drucker has now demanded a trial by jury on all issues and causes of action.

The suit was filed by attorneys Joshua M. Rosenberg and Armound Ghoorchian at Venable LLP.

More about Ricky Martin

Also known as the King of Latin Pop, Ricky Martin is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and actor. Martin is known for his musical versatility as he has worked across multiple genres including Latin pop, pop, dance, reggaeton and salsa. The singer started his career at a very young age and ushered into his musical career when he was 12. The artist began his solo career in 1991 and gained popularity with the release of his first two albums Ricky Martin and Me Amaras that were released in 1991 and 1993 respectively.

In 2020, Martin embarked on the Movimiento Tour in 2020, and released the first part of the tour’s associated album titled Pausa, which means pause, in May. He is set to release the Pausa’s follow-up Play in 2022. However, there has been no release date for the same as of now.

In November 2020, Martin also starred as the voice of villainous miniature figure Don Juan Diego in the American Christmas musical fantasy film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which was released on Netflix. Martin is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Mrs American Pie.

