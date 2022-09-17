How old is PinupPixie? Influencer goes viral for revealing 18-year-old son 

PinupPixie, whose real name is Bianca Blakney, has gone viral since she revealed in her recent TikTok video that she is the mother of an 18-year-old. The TikTok star, who is just 24 years old, shocked her followers as none of them expected her to be a mom to a grown-up young adult.

The video was created and posted two days back, as PinupPixie’s son was on the cusp of his 18th birthday. She mentioned all of this in the caption and said:

“I can’t believe it. happy early birthday Jake!”

Bianca posts a video with her stepson, and shocks the world as no one knew she has a young adult as her son. (Image via Tiktok)

In just two days, the video has garnered over 3.2 million views and tons of comments from people who were in shock at her revelation.

Is PinupPixie the stepmother of the 18-year-old? Details about the influencer revealed

PinupPixie, AKA Bianca Blakney is a popular content creator who is well known for creating short-form 1950s-inspired cosplay videos. Having almost 11 million followers on TikTok and 360,000 on Instagram, she creates and posts regular videos where she tries on vintage clothing and hair, which her audience seems to love.

Being a social media face from British Columbia, Canada, she also shares regular YouTube videos that have managed to fetch her more than 14,500 subscribers.

Being a big Marilyn Monroe fan, she often posts videos recreating the legend’s iconic looks. Her followers feel that most of her looks are hugely inspired by Monroe.

Born on November 25, 1997, the TikToker is currently 24 years old. She was born into a Christian family.

As per reports, PinupPixie’s father is an entrepreneur and her mother is a homemaker. While most of the followers wish to know more about her family, PinupPixie is private and secretive about her family as well as her husband.

This is also because she never posts videos or pictures with her family. As such, when she posted a video with her son, people were surprised.

However, since PinupPixie is 24 herself, it is safe to assume that the son might be her stepson from her husband. At the same time, she has another stepdaughter who is 13, and a biological daughter who is 6, to whom Bianca gave birth to when she was just 18 years old.

As for her fortune and net worth, PineupPixie has three classic cars. Her major income comes from TikTok sponsorships and modeling assignments. The influencer also earns through OnlyFans, which makes up her net worth to be somewhere around $800K.

Bianca is known for creating viral content that fetches her millions of views. In fact, some of her dance videos have even got her 34 to 48 million views each.

As Bianca uploaded the video she made with her stepson, the world was shocked as nobody had anticipated that she would be a mom of a young adult. People had some pretty hilarious comments on the post. A user also said:

"I swear you keep giving us more and more surprises."

Netizens reacted hilariously knowing Bianca, AKA PinupPixie has an 18-year-old son. (Image via TikTok)

Bianca is majorly known for her content that inspires millions of followers, as she dresses up in a supremely vintage manner that makes her content and her personality unique and distinct.

