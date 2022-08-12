Anne Heche kids: All about her sons as actress is not expected to survive brain injury from car crash 

Actress Anne Heche is reportedly “not expected to survive” the severe brain injury she suffered in her fiery Los Angeles car crash on August 5. News of her deteriorating health condition was confirmed in an official statement by her representative to Variety:

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.”

The representative further shared that the actress suffered from “severe anoxic brain injury” and continues to remain in a coma without any signs of improvement:

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

Moreover, the statement mentioned that Anne had a “huge heart” and she would be remembered for her “honesty and light”:

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

On Friday, Heche’s blue Mini Cooper car was engulfed in flames after she slammed it into a two-story Los Angeles house. She suffered severe burns and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.

Earlier this week, Heche’s representative told Entertainment Tonight that the Another World star had to undergo surgery to treat her burns and was left in a coma:

“At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

Anne Heche continues to remain on life support while doctors are examining if her “choice to donate her organs” can still be executed per viability. Meanwhile, the LAPD is currently investigating whether the actress was driving under the influence during the crash.

A source close to Heche told Entertainment Tonight that her 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, has “been as strong as he can be” amid the former’s accident. He is also ensuring that his mother receives “best care” as she continues to fight for her life.

Meanwhile, her ex-partner James Tupper has sent his best wishes to Anne Heche by sharing a photo of the actress beside her 13-year-old son, Atlas.

A look into Anne Heche’s family and children

Anne Heche shares her youngest son Atlas with ex-partner James Tupper (Image via Getty Images)

Anne Heche was born to Nancy and Donald Joseph Heche on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio. She was the youngest of the five Heche siblings and grew up with her brother and sisters. Her father passed away after suffering from HIV/AIDS in 1983.

Nearly three months after his death, Heche’s 18-year-old brother, Nathan, tragically died in a car crash. Her sister Cynthia also died of a heart defect during infancy, while her estranged older sibling Susan passed away after a battle with brain cancer.

Heche’s only surviving sister, Abigail, is a jewelry designer. The actress has also been estranged from her mother.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner made news after she started dating Ellen DeGeneres in 1997. Shortly after their split, Heche married cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon in 2001. The pair welcomed their son Homer Laffoon in 2002 but parted ways in 2007 after more than five years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2009 which eventually led to a publicized custody battle over their son. As per TMZ, Laffoon accused Heche of having “poor parenting skills” and “bizarre and delusional behaviour.”

Meanwhile, the actress called her ex-husband “lazy a**” during an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. The legal battle came to an end after the judge ruled that Heche and Laffoon would have Homer’s shared custody as long as he stayed in Los Angeles.

The judge also ordered Heche to pay $3,700 in child support payments for their son and said that the former pair would have to split the cost of Homer’s extracurricular activities.

Following her separation from Laffoon, Heche started dating her Men in Trees co-star, James Tupper. The couple welcomed their son Atlas in 2009, nearly a year after moving in together. Unfortunately, they called it quits in 2018 after 10 years of a relationship.

Not much is known about Anne Heche’s sons Homer and Atlas as she mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye. But the actress reportedly maintained a close bond with her sons and has often shared glimpses of their time together on Instagram.

