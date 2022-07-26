"She's literally drop dead gorgeous": Fans defend Natalia Dyer as TikTok surgeon's plastic surgery recommendation video sparks online backlash 

Social media is all praises for Natalia Dyer after TikTok plastic surgeon and practitioner Miranda Wilson shared a video on social media revealing what plastic surgery she would recommend to the actress. The video, which has since been deleted, received a lot of criticism as fans claimed that the actress was naturally beautiful and did not require plastic surgery.
The video posted by the TikTok surgeon showed a photoshopped image of what Natalia would look like after she underwent the recommended procedures, and many commented that they believed Natalia Dyer didn't need any cosmetic work at all.
A surgeon on TikTok suggests plastic surgery options for Natalia Dyer
In the video shared by Mirana Wilson, she is heard saying:
“Okay, guys. Let’s talk about Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things. First of all, she killed it in Stranger Things. So if I were Natalia’s injector, this is what I would do.”
Wilson then went on to list the cosmetic procedures she would recommend to the actress, such as chin filler, lip filler, a brow lift, and botox. She added:
“We’d start by treating those masseters to help slim the face. Next, I would actually add a bit of chin filler just to help fill out her chin. I would add just a little bit to the lips, and then we’d get in there and do a little bit of botox. I’d give her a nice brow lift to help open up her eyes.”
Once she was done suggesting the procedures, she also shared before and after images of the Stranger Things actress that revealed what she would look like after getting all of the recommended cosmetic work.
Fans defend Natalia Dyer after surgeon recommends botox and other cosmetic work
Fans were outraged upon coming across the video. Many claimed that these procedures would make the actress look unnatural. Others believed that she was already “drop dead gorgeous” and did not require any modifications.
One Twitter user commented:
“I could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent.”
Others expressed that they were shocked upon seeing the results. One user tweeted:
“Omg I literally screamed at the reveal. horrifying. this woman must be trying to make everyone awful looking so she can be the hottest person on earth.”
A few jumped in to defend Natalia on social media:
Many raised their voices against doctors using a celebrity's picture for the purpose of marketing. Others believe that modern society expects all women to have similar facial features, and this seems to be leading to more people opting for injections and plastic surgeries.
Miranda Wilson has deleted the video after facing a lot of backlash. Netizens are demanding that the plastic surgeon apologizes for making the video.