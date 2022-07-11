How to make a playlist on TikTok? Steps revealed

Tiktok has recently rolled out a new feature called "Creator Playlist" where certain creators can make a playlist of their own videos, which will then be displayed on their profile page. However, not everyone has access to this feature yet.

The feature helps TikTok creators categorize their videos under separate themes and enables viewers to find relevant content in a series.

TikTok has been working hard to introduce new content-creator friendly features to attract more creators to their platform. The Creator playlist feature has proven to be beneficial for TikTokers, as it keeps viewers glued to their profile for longer and improves their engagement figures.

How to make a TikTok playlist?

Alessandro Paluzzi @alex193a



Playlists are available for Creator and Business accounts.

Only public videos can be added to a playlist and a video can only be in one playlist at a time.

Playlists are available for Creator and Business accounts.

Only public videos can be added to a playlist and a video can only be in one playlist at a time.

If you set a video as private it will be automatically removed.

There are two ways to make playlists of your public videos on TikTok:

1) Create a playlist from your profile

Open the app

Go to "Profile" tab on the bottom right

Under the "Videos" tab, click on "sort video into playlists", or tap the + button next to existing playlists

Type a name for the playlist

Add videos to the playlist

Tap "create playlist" to complete

2) Create a playlist directly from a video on TikTok

Open the app

Find a public video that you want to make a playlist from

Tap on the three verticle dots on the upper right of the video, or alternatively, press and hold the video

Tap "add to playlist", then choose "create playlist"

Name the playlist and add the video

How to add to an existing playlist?

Matt Navarra @MattNavarra



TikTok has started to rollout a Playlists feature!



It allows users to create themed playlists for their videos…



BIG NEWS FOR TIKTOK CREATORS

TikTok has started to rollout a Playlists feature!

It allows users to create themed playlists for their videos…

…Making it easier for others to find and "watch part 2" of series of videos

If you already have a playlist on your profile, it's easy to add more videos to it.

Find the public video you want to add to your existing playlist

Click on the "Share" icon on the bottom right of the video

Select " Add to playlist"

Select the playlist you want to add the playlist to or create a new one.

You can also add a video directly to the playlist at the time of upload. Before uploading the video, tap on "add to playlist", choose the one you want and select "publish". You need to have an existing playlist ready for this method to work.

To remove a video from the playlist, choose the video you want to delete. Tap on "Share" at the bottom of the screen and select "Remove".

As a viewer, you can view the playlists on your profile by tapping on the "playlist" option between the user bio and the video feed. Select the playlist that interests you the most, and scroll through to continue watching the videos on that particular playlist.

Twitter reacts to the new feature

The few lucky creators on the video streaming app who have access to the new "Creator playlist" have expressed fairly positive reviews about it.

Some tweets stated how beneficial the feature is for content creators, calling it a "game changer."

Justine Moore @venturetwins



It allows creators to organize videos into collections for easy scrolling. Perfect for series & multi-part vids (like Olympic trials ).



TikTok has been quietly rolling out a game changing feature - Playlists.

It allows creators to organize videos into collections for easy scrolling. Perfect for series & multi-part vids (like Olympic trials ).

Limited # of creators have it, wonder when it launches broadly 🤔

Laura @LauraNeuzeth I'm really glad that @tiktok_us FINALLY unlocked the playlist feature for more creators. It's honestly the most basic feature which should have been given to creator accounts from the beginning.

AJ♡| ia/break @maani_aani06 I love this creator pls!! if you have tiktok check out @/dez.thelez 's playlist "mom words" best vids ive seen ever

Some users seized this opportunity and took to Twitter to introduce and promote their own playlists.

Tyler - TRiiGGuH @TRiiGGuH



First Video, how to make transparent images for Emotes and Thumbnails.

I'm starting a playlist on YT called Content Creators Corner. Here you can find videos of tutorials and creator's requests of tutorials on skills used on Twitch, TikTok, and YT.

First Video, how to make transparent images for Emotes and Thumbnails.

youtube.com/watch?v=-HQH1R…

A lot of users, however, still do not have access to the future and were seen to be waiting in eager anticipation.

RachaelGrohl🐻 @RachaelGrohl Bruh i just want playlists unlocked on my tiktok already. I wanna put drawings in playlist folders 😭 i dunno what the creator criteria is for it tho

Daquan Shanks @ShanksDaquan Do you anyone of you guys have creator playlist on your Tiktok account and do you know how to get it though pls.

Deby 💛 @nottnslyrics COME ON TIKTOK LET ME MAKE PLAYLISTS OF MY VIDEOS 😤

Currently, only certain creators have access to the playlist feature, and even they only add public videos to their playlists. Hopefully, it will be rolled out more widely in the future.

Users who do not have the feature are able to interact with it on other profiles.

