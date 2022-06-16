What is the best time to post on TikTok?

Building a brand and a successful TikTok page means getting a lot of views and engagement. However, achieving this as a content creator requires a deliberate approach to utilizing the app to a large extent.

When creating content on TikTok, ensuring your content is relevant to your target audience and video quality also matters. More often than not, content makers know who they intend to attract with their content, and the video quality often comes out excellent. Still, they struggle to gain visibility through the platform's algorithm.

What matters at this point is the time your video is uploaded to the short-form video app. The timing might seem like a tiny detail in everything that goes being a content creator, but it goes a long way in improving the recommendation algorithm.

How do timing and visibility work on TikTok?

marcus | stranger things era! @parkersboyz what’s the best time to post on tiktok cuz I think I’m shadowbanned what’s the best time to post on tiktok cuz I think I’m shadowbanned https://t.co/vjcpeOlicV

Timing is something that boosts engagements, including views, likes, and comments. It is noteworthy that no matter how much work you put into creating your content, there won't be much engagement if it doesn't reach your target audience.

How to get to your audience is where the time comes to play. Another critical area in posting content is your first few viewers and engagements. The more your initial views and engagements are, the more the algorithm pushes your content to the "For You" interface of the teeming TikTok population.

The "For You" page or FYP is where most of the action on the app takes place. These actions include views, comments, likes, shares, and the save button. In essence, the strategic way to post your content includes creating video items with excellent video quality and also sharing at a specific time when your target viewers are active.

The best way to deduce when the target audience is active is through your page's analytics. The analytics gives an in-depth look at how your content is being interacted with, as well as your audience stats. To obtain this information, you must have a TikTok business account.

Wash 🧼 @washyourrhands I don’t know if I’m late to this party, but Tiktok now has much improved analytics I don’t know if I’m late to this party, but Tiktok now has much improved analytics 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/TZddcZmYme

The business account is free and can be obtained by opening the mobile app and clicking on the profile page. The following buttons to click include the menu, settings, and privacy, the manage account tab, and toggle the action to ''Switch to Business Account."

However, before you can view the analytics, you, as a TikToker, must already have some videos on your page. Once you figure out when your target audience is most active, you can then set a time to share your post.

Under the analytics tab, you will see various stats, all pointing to how well your page is doing regarding visibility. You also get to know the overview, which collates the number of followers, videos, and profile views you have earned.

The content tab in the analytics indicates the total playtime of your content and the level of coverage among viewers. These features are usually available for videos you post after turning on the analytics function.

Besides studying your page analytics, there are general timeframes for posting TikTok content each day of the week. The time frame outline for posting content includes:

Sunday- 7 am, 8 am, 4 pm. Mondays- 6 am, 10 am, 10 pm. Tuesdays- 2 am, 4 am, 9 am. Wednesdays- 7 am, 8 am, 11 pm. Thursdays- 9 am 12 pm, 7 pm. Fridays- 5 am, 1 pm, 3 pm. Saturday 11 am 7 pm, 8 pm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far