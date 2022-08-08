Anne Heche doorbell footage goes viral, captures moments before fiery car accident 

A chilling doorbell camera footage of US actor Anne Heche's speeding vehicle in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles before crashing into a home has gone viral online.

The actress, who has dated US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the past, went viral recently after news of her accident appeared online. Following the horrific crash, Heche suffered severe burns and was admitted to a hospital.

TMZ managed to collect a video of Anne Heche’s BMW Mini Cooper speeding down the street, moments before crashing into a residence in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue at about 11 am on August 5, 2022. The video was taken by a doorbell camera.

According to sources, the actress was driving up to 144 kilometers per hour when she crashed 30 feet into the home, resulting in her car exploding on impact.

The Donnie Brasco actress was pulled away from the wreckage by neighbor David Manpearl. He revealed in an interview:

“I heard a car go speeding by and looked out my window where I saw the car going about 90 miles an hour. Within seconds I heard a loud crash at which point I ran outside in my flip flops because I knew someone was hurt and boy was I right.”

Footage of the crash site being shut off from neighborhood residents and charred items that were believed to be part of the vehicle were also released online.

Images of Anne Heche’s mangled car and the actress being removed from the scene also went viral online.

Images of Anne Heche squirming in pain following the accident goes viral

Images of the actress on a stretcher, squirming in pain before being rushed to the hospital, were also captured. The 53-year-old was also snapped dressed in ripped jeans and a pink top while she was behind the wheel.

Law enforcement agencies have revealed that the Spread actress “suffered burns in the fire”, and that her clothing and hair were “charred.” No other incidents from this case have been reported yet and it remains unclear whether anyone was inside the home into which the vehicle crashed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC Los Angeles that the fire was difficult to extinguish. Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the fire department, said:

“Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

Anne Heche’s exes express their support to actress following car crash

In the wake of the Emmy-winner’s accident, Heche’s ex James Tupper took to Instagram, posting a picture of Heche along with their 13-year-old son Atlas. The 57-year-old wrote in a social media post:

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you”

Her ex Thomas Jane, who the actress dated in 2019 also released a statement showing support for the Volcano actress. He said:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt… while Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her. My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now, Anne is stable and expected to pull through.”

Jane and Hache starred together on Hung between 2009 and 2011. The two dated in 2020.

