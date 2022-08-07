How much is Anne Heche worth? Fortune explored as actress is expected to 'pull through' following fiery car crash 

Anne Heche was recently hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit after suffering a fiery car crash in Los Angeles. On Friday, the actress was reportedly seen driving her blue Mini Cooper before she slammed the vehicle into the garage of an apartment complex.

Shortly after, she drove off the scene at high speed and crashed into another residential house, causing the car to be engulfed in flames. The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN that the firefighters took over an hour to “access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.”

Anne Heche suffered severe burns and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but no other individuals were injured. A neighbor named David Manpearl told the Daily Mail that he helped the homeowner and their pet escape from their house after Heche crashed into the complex.

He then turned to help Heche but had to leave after flames completely took over her vehicle:

“I tried speaking with her a few times asking if she was ok but she wasn’t responding so I had to get closer. I was able to open the back door of the car and crawled half-way inside. This time when I asked her if she was ok, she said no.”

Manpearl said that he was initially convinced that the fire claimed Heche’s life as she was completely “burned up”:

“I was positive that the driver was dead. That she had burned up. It took at least 30 minutes for the fire department to douse the flames, extract the car and pull her out of the car.”

However, Anne Heche’s former boyfriend, actor Thomas Jane, told The Daily Mail that the actress is expected to “pull through” the situation:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”

Another source close to the actress told CNN that Hache is intubated in the ICU, but “she’s lucky to be alive.” The insider also shared that she has “severe burns and a long recovery ahead” but is currently in stable condition.

Exploring Anne Heche’s fortune in 2022

Anne Heche has an approximate net worth of $4 million (Image via Getty Images)

Anne Heche is an American actress, director, producer, and writer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an approximate net worth of $4 million. She acquired most of her fortune from her work in the entertainment industry and a successful career spanning three decades.

The actress rose to fame playing the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the classic soap opera Another World. She appeared in more than 70 episodes of the show between 1987 and 1991 and also bagged a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

Heche has over 80 acting roles to her credit. She garnered a lot of prominence in the 1990s with films like Volcano, Donny Brasco, I Know What You Did Summer, Psycho, Six Days Seven Nights, and Return to Paradise, among others.

Throughout the 2000s, Heche continued to bag several movie roles and starred in films like John Q., Birth, Spread, Rampart, Cedar Rapids, Catfight, and the highly acclaimed TV film Gracie’s Choice, among many more.

Aside from her film roles, the actress earned a considerable fortune from appearances in TV shows like Ally McBeal, Everwood, Men in Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath and The Brave. She also lent her voice to the role of Suyin Beifong in the animated series vision series The Legend of Korra.

She also performed on Broadway and appeared in Proof and Twentieth Century, earning a Tony nomination for Best Actress for the latter. She even appeared as a contestant on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

Aside from her acting roles, Heche also earned from her work beyond the camera. She served as the writer and director of the 1998 short film Stripping for Jesus, the 2000 sequence of the 2000 TV film If These Walls Could Talk two, and the Reaching Normal part of the 2001 TV movie On the Edge.

Anne Heche also directed Ellen DeGeneres: American Summer Documentary and produced the NBC sitcom Save Me and the TV film The Dead Will Tell. She also served as the co-creator and executive producer of another NBC sitcom, Bad Judge.

The actress also graced the pages of several magazine covers throughout her career, including Observer, Mirabella, and Entertainment Weekly. She even served as the co-host of the weekly radio show Love and Heche on SiriusXM with Jason Ellis.

Anne Heche even garnered some fortune from the sales and revenue of her 2001 book Call Me Crazy: A Memoir. In addition to her work in the media, the actress also earned from real estate dealings.

She and her former partner James Tupper invested $899,000 for a 1,440 sq. ft. house in Lake Arrowhead, which they listed for $1.25 million in January 2017. The property was relisted for $1.05 million in August 2019 following the transfer of ownership to Hache after her split with Tupper.

The pair also listed their residence in LA’s Hancock Park for $3.95 million in 2019 before lowering the price to $3.695 million. The house was originally built in 2009.

