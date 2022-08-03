How much did Brad Pitt make for Bullet Train? Rumored net worth and salary explored

Brad Pitt's highly anticipated film Bullet Train will hit theaters on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The movie had an early premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater on Monday, August 1, and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its absurd humor, wildly entertaining plot and performances by the cast.

The increasing hype surrounding Bullet Train has led to speculations about how much Brad Pitt made for his role in the film. As per reports from Variety, the actor earned more than $15 million for starring as Ladybug in the movie.

To find out the exact figure as well as more details about Pitt's net worth, keep reading.

How much was Brad Pitt paid for Bullet Train? Fortunes explored

Per Variety, Brad Pitt received $20 million for his lead role in David Leitch's Bullet Train. Big Hollywood stars are generally paid between $20-40 million and that has reportedly been the standard salary range for many years now.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Pitt has a net worth of around $300 million, and earns approximately $20 million for each of his films. One of the highest-paid actors in the world, Pitt has been a part of a number of acclaimed films over the years, including Ocean's Eleven, Troy, and 12 Monkeys, to name a few.

Pitt reportedly received $20 million for his lead role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The movie, which also stars Angelina Jolie, was a massive commercial success, grossing around $487 million globally.

In fact, throughout the early 2000s, he reportedly drew a steady sum of $20 million for most of his films. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he later reduced his salary to $10 million to work on Quentin Tarantino's flicks, Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, for his 2001 film Ocean's Eleven, Pitt earned a total of $30 million via a combination of backend receipts and his own base salary of $10 million.

In 2001, the Fight Club star co-founded a prominent production company named Plan B Entertainment, along with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Grey. The company has churned out some of the most commercially successful movies of all time, including The Departed and Moonlight. Pitt is believed to have made more money from producing films than from his acting career.

About Bullet Train: Plot, cast and budget explored

The movie is an action-comedy that revolves around an assassin named Ladybug, who, as part of an assignment, boards a bullet train to Kyoto, where he meets several other assassins whose goals seem interconnected. With this bunch of assassins at its heart, the film depicts the chaos that erupts when their objectives seem to clash.

The official synopsis on Sony Pictures reads:

''In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train.''

According to Variety, the film was made on a $90 million budget excluding promotional costs, and is reportedly aiming for at least $30 million during its opening weekend.

Brad Pitt plays the protagonist Ladybug in the movie. Others in the star-studded cast include Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Director Leitch has previously directed several hit movies, like Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Book your seats for Bullet Train, arriving in theaters on Friday, August 5, 2022.

