5 stylish moments from Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt

Bullet Train, an action thriller starring Brad Pitt, will be released on July 27, 2022. The superstar is reportedly preoccupied with press tours and promotional events, which have recently taken place in Paris, Berlin, and London. Stars like Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, and others will appear in the movie alongside Pitt.

During these events, the protagonist's stylish appearance attracted considerable media attention as it was a departure from his dapper tuxedos and bowties. The casual looks from the 58-year-old actor featured comfy and elegant linen suits, along with a skirt and tees.

The New York-based independent designer, Haans Nicholas Mott, was the brains behind the sophisticated designs sported by the star for Bullet Train's press tour. Haans designed gender-neutral pieces using lighter fabrics with informal and comfy aesthetics for the actor.

If you missed Pitt's tour ensembles, here are the top five looks from the actor.

Five dapper ensembles sported by Brad Pitt for Bullet Train premiere

1) Brad Pitt in Paris

For his promotional tour in Paris, Pitt wore an easy-fitting linen suit. He donned comfortable, light linen pants and a coat, coupled with a washed blue t-shirt. The actor accessorized his look with white shoes and a pair of cool aviator sunglasses. The premiere was held at the Grand Rex in Paris on July 18, 2022.

2) Brad Pitt in London

On July 20, 2022, Pitt was in London, at Cineworld Leicester Square, where he stole hearts with his dapper black suit. Haans designed an all-black velvet ensemble, which he paired with an olive green t-shirt to spice up the whole look. He finished off his appearance with a pair of black suede footwear pieces and black sunglasses.

3) Brad Pitt in Berlin

E! News @enews Once upon a time on the #BulletTrain press tour, Brad Pitt gave us this kilt moment. Once upon a time on the #BulletTrain press tour, Brad Pitt gave us this kilt moment. 🙏 https://t.co/Qk3PywNVrK

Haans attracted the most attention for Pitt's Berlin outfit, which he sported on July 19, 2022. His complete linen ensemble comprised of a brown coat and skirt with a contrasting muted pink shirt. Pitt's gender-fluid fashion statement surely won the hearts of his fans.

Bullet Train's premiere, held in Zoo Palast, Berlin, saw this cool look of Brad Pitt, which he accessorized with a pair of high-top black boots, a sleek silver neck-chain, and wayfarer sunglasses.

4) Pitt's another day in Paris

Another look Pitt carried well during his tour in Paris featured an orange monochromatic linen suit. Made with light materials, the straight, easy-fitting pants were incorporated with drawstring fasteners. Furthermore, he opted for a darker shade tee. He spiced up his look with a pair of red aviators.

Pitt's brilliant orange ensemble seemed stylish and just right for Bullet Train's daytime photocall organized at Bateau L'Excellence in Port Debilly, Paris. The event took place on July 16, 2022.

5) Brad Pitt's other ensemble in London

Pitt sported a teal-colored suit for a photocall in London (Image via Instagram/@bradpittdiaries)

Pitt wore a linen teal suit for his London photocall event on July 20, 2022. He paired his stylish outfit with an oat-green t-shirt. He completed his look by wearing black aviator sunglasses and white laceless boots. The occasion took place at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

