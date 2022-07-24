5 best Joey King roles ahead of Bullet Train

Starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train is an upcoming American action comedy directed by David Leitch. the creator of films such as Atomic Blonde (2017) and Deadpool 2 (2018) . The film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, and is scheduled to be released on August 5.

The plot revolves around Ladybug (played by Brad Pitt) trying to retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Following the instructions of Maria Beetle (played by Sandra Bullock), Ladybug finds himself competing with the other assassins, only to find out their missions are all connected. Joey King plays The Prince, a British assassin who poses as a schoolgirl upon that bullet train.

Joey King is an American actress who started her career as a child actor and has since gone on to perform in several big-budget as well as critically-acclaimed films. Here is a list of the best 5 perfomances by Joey King that you can watch before you catch her in Bullet Train.

5 best Joey King films for you to watch

1. Ramona and Beezus

Joey King first gained recognition through her role of Ramona Quimby in the film Ramona and Beezus. Released on July 23, 2010, this is a comedy film directed by Elizabeth Allen. The film is based on the Ramona series of novels by Beverly Cleary and co-stars Selena Gomez.

King's Ramona is a highly adventurous, curious, and creative third-grade student who often lands up in a variety of troubles. Her efforts to solve her problems often results in humorous outcomes. King, who was only nine years old at the time, delivered a brilliant performance.

2. The Kissing Booth

Directed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth is a teenage romantic comedy film through which King achieved instant stardom. Based on a Wattpad story by Beth Reekles, this Netflix original film was released on May 11, 2018. The massive commercial success of the film led to the release of two sequels starring King, which were equally popular.

Joey King plays the role of Elle Evans, a high school student who is living her life with her best friend Lee Flynn, played by Joel Courtney. Things become difficult between the two when she falls for Lee's older brother Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, since it goes against their friendship rules. For her performance as Elle, King won the Favorite Movie Actress award at the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

3. The Act

Premiered on March 20, 2019, The Act is a true crime drama limited TV series on Hulu that proved the versatility of Joey King. Created by Nick Antosca and Michelle Dean, the show revolves around the harrowing life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, played by King and Patricia Arquette respectively.

King showed extreme dedication to the show by shaving her head and wearing fake teeth to portray the role of Gypsy, a girl who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother. The latter was diagnosed with Munchausen syndrome by proxy, but due to the toxic relationship that develops between the mother and daughter, Dee Dee ends up getting killed. King's brilliant performance in the series led to her nomination for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

4. Radium Girls

Released in 2018, Radium Girls further exhibits King's acting prowess. Created by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler, the film is set in 1920s. It showcases the real-life story of the factory girls who became poisoned after being exposed to radioactive radium while working at American Radium, where they painted watch dials using this radium.

Joey King portrayed the role of Bessie Cavallo, one such factory girl who decides to fight for better working conditions after her sister Josephine, portrayed by Abby Quinn, falls severely ill due to radium poisoning. Despite being an underrated movie, King's astounding performance helped to tell the story of the real-life girls whose protest impacted labor laws in the United States.

5. The Princess

Combining the genres of period drama and action thrillers, director Le-Van Kiet offers a film whose plot remains average at best but establishes King as a versatile actress. Released on July 1, 2022. Joey King became an action star in the film, portraying the role of the titular princess who has been trained in fighting.

In the film, King emerges as a highly credible action star in her role as the sword-wielding princess who must fight against her vindictive suitor Julius, played by Dominic Cooper, and his men, to save her family from their clutches.

While this list only offers 5 of her best performances on screen, her recent fame is only increasing. It won't be long before we catch her in another brilliant TV series or film that will further highlight her varied acting range.

