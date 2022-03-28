Oscars 2022: 5 best-dressed men and what they wore

One of the most prestigious award functions, Oscars 2022, was held on Sunday, March 27. While people are looking for women's fashion and their gowns, the 94th Annual Academy Awards brought men stepping up in the sartorial stakes.

The Oscars 2022 was packed with dapper guys styled in expertly tailored suits, well-polished shoes, high-end timepieces, and a twist of small jewelry.

From Andrew Garfield to Jacob Elordi, an elegant tailored look was seen. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet made a statement with an unorthodox shirtless look.

Five men who's style slayed at the Oscars 2022 red carpet

1) Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet bolstered his reputation as the boldest dresser when he decided to go shirtless for the Oscars 2022 event. The 26-year-old made a statement when he chose to wear a womenswear piece on the red carpet.

The Dune actor was decked out in an all-black outfit with a sequined Louis Vuitton blazer featuring lace trims, courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquiere's SS22 womenswear collection, first seen at Paris Fashion Week.

Timothée made sure to steal the spotlight with the cropped blazer being un-buttoned and a no-shirt look. He wore a pair of black pants matching the blazer and completed his outfit with a couple of patent leather ankle boots.

While bare-chested, he highlighted the Cartier pendant necklace being wrapped twice around his neck and dangling upon the chest. The star also accessorized the look with an excess of rings from Cartier.

2) Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield was nominated for best actor in a leading role for his movie tick, tick...Boom! at the Oscars 2022, and he dressed for it. Other than his good looks, the red velvet Saint Laurent jacket made him stand out in the crowd.

Below a burgundy colored velvet tux, the star wore an all-black ensemble and a black-tie from YSL to complete his look. He accessorized his outfit with a timepiece from Omega.

3) Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee made his debut at the 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet and looked Oscar-worthy in his powdered baby blue ensemble. The 25-year-old actor was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his powerful performance in the movie The Power of the Dog.

The star wore a pale blue custom tuxedo by Bottega Veneta, which was tightly buttoned as opposed to Timothee. He wore a matching tonal ensemble with the same colored shirt and a pair of woven Bottega Veneta shoes.

Kodi accessorized his look with Cartier jewels, including a diamond choker in place of a tie and a pair of stud earrings. However, Cartier's custom timepiece stole most of the attention. The Australian arrived on the red carpet with his girlfriend, Rebecca Phillipou.

4) Wesley Snipes

Wesley Snipes was another star to break the traditional Oscars dress code when he showed up in a dapper burgundy ensemble. The 59-year-old looked sophisticated, sleek, and fashionable, with a fresh take upon the typical tuxedo look.

The star wore a Givenchy monochromatic look with shorts and knee-length tights on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. The True Story actor wore a fitted suit jacket with a button-down shirt, and completing his look was a formal bow tie from Givenchy.

Snipes accessorized his outfit with several pieces of chunky silver jewelry and a pair of shiny black high-top sneakers. He also wore simple hoop earrings and a floral lapel pink to polish his look.

5) Jacob Elordi

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi chose to be dapper and a good boy, abiding by the Oscars' dressing code. He wore a black tux look from Burberry, with matching pants and a white shirt. The Kissing Booth star was one of the award presenters and made his presence on-stage with Rachel Zegler with a considerable height difference.

The star wore a classic, sophisticated look with lean-line trousers, accompanying a double-breasted tux from Burberry. He finished off his outfit with a pair of tiny gold earrings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer