Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade spark speculation after being spotted on a coffee date 

Euphoria fame Jacob Elordi was spotted hanging out with YouTuber Olivia Jade. The duo was photographed enjoying coffee in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 19.

As per the pictures obtained by the news organization Daily Mail, the so-called couple can be seen strolling on the sidewalk, dressed casually as Elordi walks his golden retriever.

The 22-year-old can be seen dressed up in grey co-ords which she paired with fluffy sliders and a green cap.

I hate trump @willowhalliwell Jacob Elordi is fake dating Lori Loughlin’s dumb bratty daughter Olivia Jade smh Jacob Elordi is fake dating Lori Loughlin’s dumb bratty daughter Olivia Jade smh https://t.co/BiIqq1zwGa

The news of Elordi sparking dating rumors comes a month less than his break up with model Kaia Gerber.

Jacob Elordi has a way with the ladies

RAF SIMONS @HFrunway kaia gerber in oscar de la renta dress and jacob elordi head to met after party in nyc kaia gerber in oscar de la renta dress and jacob elordi head to met after party in nyc https://t.co/V706BjpwcG

This is not the first time that the Australian hunk has been linked with someone. Before Olivia Jade, Elordi was in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The two dated for more than a year, starting September 2020, and called it quits in November 2021.

Speaking about Gerber to media outlet Men's Health, Elordi said he learned a lot of valuable things from his now-ex:

She (Kaia Gerber) handles herself wonderfully publicly. She taught me how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?

Elordi and Jade's news of hanging out comes after the latter's college admissions scandal in 2019. Jade's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, spent some time behind bars for bribing the University of Southern California with $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia and Bella admitted to the school.

However, Jade made headlines in the last few months when she participated in the reality show Dancing With The Stars.

𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐚 @nninakho JOEY KING AND JACOB ELORDI FROM THE KISSING BOOTH ARE DATING IN REAL LIFE. OMYG MY LIFE IS COMPLETE 😩😩!!! JOEY KING AND JACOB ELORDI FROM THE KISSING BOOTH ARE DATING IN REAL LIFE. OMYG MY LIFE IS COMPLETE 😩😩!!! https://t.co/UC523gdS3p

Jacob Elordi has also been linked to his co-stars in the past. In 2017, he started dating his Kissing Booth colleague Joey King.

Talking about Elordi, King said:

It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close, so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great.

The couple sadly ended their relationship in 2018. The 2 Hearts actor was then linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Reportedly, the duo started dating in 2019 and was even spotted vacationing in Athens, Greece. But the couple called it quits somewhere in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the professional front, Elordi will next be seen in the second season of Euphoria. Apart from that, he will also star in Deep Water and He Went That Way.

Edited by Shaheen Banu