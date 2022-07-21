Brad Pitt's Bullet Train movie: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

Bullet Train is a much-awaited and highly exhilarating action-packed movie. The movie features Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt along with an ensemble star cast and is set to hit theaters on August 5, 2022.

The movie is based on the highly celebrated Japanese novel Maria Beetle, published in English as Bullet Train. The book was written by renowned Japanese mystery thriller writer Kōtarō Isaka.

Zak Olkewicz is the screenplay writer for the movie, while critically acclaimed Hollywood veteran David Leitch is the director. The highly acclaimed cinematographer has shot movies entailing John Wick, Transformers: The Last Knight, The Midnight Meat Train and Deadpool 2. Dominic Lewis composed the music and Kelly McCormick, Antoine Fuqua and David Leitch were the producers.

Since the first official trailer was launched by Sony Pictures Entertainment on March 2, 2022, it has created a lot of buzz. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the star-studded movie will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Bullet Train, ahead of its arrival in theaters.

Know all about Bullet Train before its arrival in theaters

What is the release date of Brad Pitt's Bullet Train?

The highly anticipated action comedy thriller will be released in theaters on August 5, 2022. Originally, the film was scheduled to make its debut in theaters on July 15 but was postponed to a July 29 release. Then it was further postponed to the current August 5, 2022 release date.

What can be expected from the action thriller movie?

The movie will chronicle the story of a trained assassin named Ladybug. Ladybug wants to abandon that life, however, and gets pulled back in by Maria Beetle, his handler. Ladybug is enlisted to fulfill a mission on a bullet train running from Tokyo to Kyoto. Some of the world's top assassins are also on board.

The official synopsis was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment along with the first official trailer for the movie, which states:

"Getting back on the job is never as easy as you think... especially with the world's deadliest assassins on board. Take a ride with Brad Pitt in #BulletTrainMovie."

Take a closer look at the first official trailer here:

By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the movie is going to take viewers on an electrifying, action-packed ride.

A second trailer was dropped by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 7, 2022.

Take a look at the second trailer given below:

The second trailer provides viewers with a deeper look into the characters of the movie and is sure to make the audience even more excited.

It looks like it is going to be a hell of a ride.

Apart from Brad Pitt as Ladybug, the cast of the movie includes the following: Joey King as The Prince, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine and Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura.

The film also features Michael Shannon as The White Death, Hiroyuki Sanada as The Elder, Bad Bunny as The Wolf, Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle and others.

Don't forget to watch Bullet Train, hitting theaters on August 5, 2022.

