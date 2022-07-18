WWE Legend dream-casts Oscar-winning actor to play Shawn Michaels in potential wrestling biopic

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently revealed who he'd cast to play his close friend Shawn Michaels in a film about the famed wrestling group, The Kliq.

The Kliq is an iconic backstage group of pro wrestlers that dominated the business in the 1990s. Consisting of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman, the five men became legends in either WCW or WWE.

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Nash picked Oscar winner Brad Pitt to play Michaels in a film about the group should it ever happen:

"My choice was Brad Pitt. I mean, you got to know that Shawn can go from zero to a hundred and f*****g 50 miles an hour as far as just going off, you know, and I think that Brad Pitt proved in fight club that he had that kind of range, you know." (from 51:37 to 52:04)

With Nash's links to Hollywood and WWE having a hardcore audience, the potential for a film about The Kliq seems like a tantalizing possibility.

Shawn Michaels on WWE's recent huge celebrity signing

Following his impressive match at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE, where he'll perform as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking on The Michael Kay Show, The Heartbreak Kid gave his thoughts on WWE bringing Paul into their talented locker room:

"Well look, I think he’s an unbelievably natural, gifted athlete. He’s certainly got the gift of gab. He has all the qualities I think that make up a WWE Superstar. Being so popular right now, honestly, the best advice would be if he could have as much as time to put in for some of those basics." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Despite his lack of years in the business, Paul has proven that he can back it up on the microphone and physically match the skills of a WWE Superstar.

