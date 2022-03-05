“Entire world view is ruined”: Patricia Arquette’s NATO tweet leaves the internet divided

Patricia Arquette recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after mentioning that Russia should be removed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In a now-deleted tweet, the actress wrote:

“Kick Russia out of NATO.”

Arquette’s NATO tweet (Image via @pattyarquette/Twitter)

The True Romance star shared her opinion while responding to a tweet that discussed the alleged activities of the Russian troops inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

However, netizens were quick to point out that Russia has never been a member of NATO. Shortly after, Arquette deleted her tweet and mentioned that she confused the United Nations with NATO due to her dyslexia:

Patricia Arquette @PattyArquette I’m dyslexic. It’s in my bio and has been for years. A couple 14 hour work days laters and I flipped NATO and UN. You will live. I’m dyslexic. It’s in my bio and has been for years. A couple 14 hour work days laters and I flipped NATO and UN. You will live. https://t.co/VIV2Un5Zo1

Despite Arquette’s defense, her deleted tweet continued to take the internet by storm. While some fans came to her defense, many took to social media to troll the actress for her statement.

Twitter reacts to Patricia Arquette’s NATO statement

Patricia Arquette’s NATO tweet left the internet divided (Image via Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis by demanding the removal of Russia from NATO. However, the actress landed in the middle of an online drama as people clarified that Russia was never a NATO member.

NATO was established in the wake of World War 2 and signed on April 4, 1949, to provide collective security to its member states. It currently has 30 member countries, which does not include Russia.

Arquette acknowledged the error in her statement and clarified that the confusion was the result of her dyslexia. However, her remarks left the internet divided, with several people taking to Twitter to share their conflicting opinions on the issue:

Eric Blyler @e_blyler Cannot believe Patricia Arquette isn’t that smart about NATO and stuff my entire world view is ruined. Cannot believe Patricia Arquette isn’t that smart about NATO and stuff my entire world view is ruined.

Paul A. Szypula @Bubblebathgirl Why did Patricia Arquette just tweet “Kick Russia out of NATO” — wouldn’t that require Russia to first be in NATO?



🤔 Why did Patricia Arquette just tweet “Kick Russia out of NATO” — wouldn’t that require Russia to first be in NATO?🤔

Richard Waterford 🇺🇦 @somekindofsimp Erm, Patricia Arquette, um, Russia isn't a part of NATO. You mean the UN. Erm, Patricia Arquette, um, Russia isn't a part of NATO. You mean the UN.

〽️6687919 @TheMCG Most of the people getting a laugh at Patricia Arquette mixing up the UN and NATO, also did not know the difference until a week or so ago. Most of the people getting a laugh at Patricia Arquette mixing up the UN and NATO, also did not know the difference until a week or so ago.

Mary Alicia Ziff @mziff06 I saw Patricia Arquette trending & my heart dropped. Great actor, lovely caring American, she mistakenly thought Russia was in NATO, NBD in an emotionally charged time of war.

Not like she removed top secret/CLASSIFIED documents from the WH. Put it in perspective, people.🤷 I saw Patricia Arquette trending & my heart dropped. Great actor, lovely caring American, she mistakenly thought Russia was in NATO, NBD in an emotionally charged time of war. Not like she removed top secret/CLASSIFIED documents from the WH. Put it in perspective, people.🤷

SophiaPv8 @AfcnViolet Why would Patricia Arquette think Russia was ever part of NATO? Why would Patricia Arquette think Russia was ever part of NATO?

Captain Obvious @mrsarcasticass1 🤷‍♂️🙄🤡 Wonder if Patricia Arquette knows the origin of how and why NATO was created in the first place🤷‍♂️🙄🤡 Wonder if Patricia Arquette knows the origin of how and why NATO was created in the first place👀🤷‍♂️🙄🤡

KingdomKobe @KingdomKobe



She was probably like, “How come I don’t hear anyone talking about kicking Russia out of NATO”?🤔



“I’m gonna bring this to everyone’s attention and get this trending”



“You’re def a genius Pat”. 🤣🤣 Patricia Arquette really thought she was gonna be a visionary on this oneShe was probably like, “How come I don’t hear anyone talking about kicking Russia out of NATO”?🤔“I’m gonna bring this to everyone’s attention and get this trending”“You’re def a genius Pat”.🤣🤣 Patricia Arquette really thought she was gonna be a visionary on this oneShe was probably like, “How come I don’t hear anyone talking about kicking Russia out of NATO”?🤔“I’m gonna bring this to everyone’s attention and get this trending”✊“You’re def a genius Pat”.👌🤣🤣👌 https://t.co/A2oTn13l00

Rebecca @tylerct99 Reminder to those bashing Patricia Arquette: Trump thought Finland was part of Russia and that NATO members pay dues. Reminder to those bashing Patricia Arquette: Trump thought Finland was part of Russia and that NATO members pay dues.

JENNYANDBENNY @KPOPROCKS22 #IStandWithUkraine Patricia Arquette meant UN not NATO. Move on nothing to see here. @PattyArquette Patricia Arquette meant UN not NATO. Move on nothing to see here. @PattyArquette #IStandWithUkraine

Starwolf Oakley @starwolf_oakley Twitter: Patricia Arquette is trending.

Me: Interesting! I wonder what…

Twitter: She said Russia should be kicked out of NATO.

Me: Twitter: Patricia Arquette is trending.Me: Interesting! I wonder what…Twitter: She said Russia should be kicked out of NATO.Me: https://t.co/EaCB1Qm7nX

Elizabeth Croydon @ECroydon If someone could tell Patricia Arquette that Russia is not a member of NATO that would be helpful. If someone could tell Patricia Arquette that Russia is not a member of NATO that would be helpful.

As reactions continue pouring in online, it remains to be seen if The Act star will address the situation in person in the days to come. Arquette’s tweet came amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and in the aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire.

