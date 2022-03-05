×
Create
Notifications

“Entire world view is ruined”: Patricia Arquette’s NATO tweet leaves the internet divided

Patricia Arquette mistakenly demanded the removal of Russia from NATO (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Patricia Arquette mistakenly demanded the removal of Russia from NATO (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 05, 2022 01:51 PM IST
News

Patricia Arquette recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after mentioning that Russia should be removed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In a now-deleted tweet, the actress wrote:

“Kick Russia out of NATO.”
Arquette&rsquo;s NATO tweet (Image via @pattyarquette/Twitter)
Arquette’s NATO tweet (Image via @pattyarquette/Twitter)

The True Romance star shared her opinion while responding to a tweet that discussed the alleged activities of the Russian troops inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

However, netizens were quick to point out that Russia has never been a member of NATO. Shortly after, Arquette deleted her tweet and mentioned that she confused the United Nations with NATO due to her dyslexia:

I’m dyslexic. It’s in my bio and has been for years. A couple 14 hour work days laters and I flipped NATO and UN. You will live. https://t.co/VIV2Un5Zo1

Despite Arquette’s defense, her deleted tweet continued to take the internet by storm. While some fans came to her defense, many took to social media to troll the actress for her statement.

Twitter reacts to Patricia Arquette’s NATO statement

Patricia Arquette&rsquo;s NATO tweet left the internet divided (Image via Robyn Beck/Getty Images)
Patricia Arquette’s NATO tweet left the internet divided (Image via Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

Patricia Arquette recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis by demanding the removal of Russia from NATO. However, the actress landed in the middle of an online drama as people clarified that Russia was never a NATO member.

NATO was established in the wake of World War 2 and signed on April 4, 1949, to provide collective security to its member states. It currently has 30 member countries, which does not include Russia.

Arquette acknowledged the error in her statement and clarified that the confusion was the result of her dyslexia. However, her remarks left the internet divided, with several people taking to Twitter to share their conflicting opinions on the issue:

Cannot believe Patricia Arquette isn’t that smart about NATO and stuff my entire world view is ruined.
Why did Patricia Arquette just tweet “Kick Russia out of NATO” — wouldn’t that require Russia to first be in NATO?🤔
Erm, Patricia Arquette, um, Russia isn't a part of NATO. You mean the UN.
Most of the people getting a laugh at Patricia Arquette mixing up the UN and NATO, also did not know the difference until a week or so ago.
Patricia Arquette doesn't know that it is impossible to get those who are not part of NATO out of NATO ... another celebrity who abuses the right to speak#NATO #Russia https://t.co/6t4Ls178cG
I saw Patricia Arquette trending & my heart dropped. Great actor, lovely caring American, she mistakenly thought Russia was in NATO, NBD in an emotionally charged time of war. Not like she removed top secret/CLASSIFIED documents from the WH. Put it in perspective, people.🤷
Why would Patricia Arquette think Russia was ever part of NATO?
Wonder if Patricia Arquette knows the origin of how and why NATO was created in the first place👀🤷‍♂️🙄🤡
Patricia Arquette really thought she was gonna be a visionary on this oneShe was probably like, “How come I don’t hear anyone talking about kicking Russia out of NATO”?🤔“I’m gonna bring this to everyone’s attention and get this trending”✊“You’re def a genius Pat”.👌🤣🤣👌 https://t.co/A2oTn13l00
Reminder to those bashing Patricia Arquette: Trump thought Finland was part of Russia and that NATO members pay dues.
Patricia Arquette meant UN not NATO. Move on nothing to see here. @PattyArquette #IStandWithUkraine
Twitter: Patricia Arquette is trending.Me: Interesting! I wonder what…Twitter: She said Russia should be kicked out of NATO.Me: https://t.co/EaCB1Qm7nX
If someone could tell Patricia Arquette that Russia is not a member of NATO that would be helpful.
Also Read Article Continues below

As reactions continue pouring in online, it remains to be seen if The Act star will address the situation in person in the days to come. Arquette’s tweet came amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and in the aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी