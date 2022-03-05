“Entire world view is ruined”: Patricia Arquette’s NATO tweet leaves the internet divided

Patricia Arquette recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after mentioning that Russia should be removed from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
In a now-deleted tweet, the actress wrote:
“Kick Russia out of NATO.”
The True Romance star shared her opinion while responding to a tweet that discussed the alleged activities of the Russian troops inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
However, netizens were quick to point out that Russia has never been a member of NATO. Shortly after, Arquette deleted her tweet and mentioned that she confused the United Nations with NATO due to her dyslexia:
Despite Arquette’s defense, her deleted tweet continued to take the internet by storm. While some fans came to her defense, many took to social media to troll the actress for her statement.
Twitter reacts to Patricia Arquette’s NATO statement
Patricia Arquette recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis by demanding the removal of Russia from NATO. However, the actress landed in the middle of an online drama as people clarified that Russia was never a NATO member.
NATO was established in the wake of World War 2 and signed on April 4, 1949, to provide collective security to its member states. It currently has 30 member countries, which does not include Russia.
Arquette acknowledged the error in her statement and clarified that the confusion was the result of her dyslexia. However, her remarks left the internet divided, with several people taking to Twitter to share their conflicting opinions on the issue:
As reactions continue pouring in online, it remains to be seen if The Act star will address the situation in person in the days to come. Arquette’s tweet came amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and in the aftermath of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire.