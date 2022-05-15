"Be yourself and have fun": Selena Gomez's Miley Cyrus impression on SNL takes Twitter by storm

On Saturday, May 14, Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL) for the first time, following her appearance as the musical host in 2016. During her monologue, the pop star and actress spoke about the recent trend of finding love on SNL, where she quipped about being single.

In her monologue, she stated:

"One reason I'm excited to host SNL is that I'm single — and I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. And Pete (Davidson) and Machine Gun Kelly. And because I don't really want to try the dating apps, I'd like to put it out there and say I'm manifesting love and looking for my soulmate – but at this point I'll take anyone."

The Only Murders in the Building star then broke out in a song from her debut TV series, Barney and Friends. She sang the renowned I Love You track from the show with the audience.

What advice did Miley Cyrus give Selena Gomez about hosting SNL?

Selena Gomez's Disney channel co-star and long-term friend, Miley Cyrus, is a familiar face amongst the show's celebrity guests. The 29-year-old singer has been in multiple episodes as a cast member and has hosted the show thrice. Thus, in her monologue, Gomez disclosed that she had reached out to one of her "oldest friends," Cyrus, for advice on hosting.

Gomez impersonated Cyrus and mentioned that the Hannah Montana star told her:

"Just be yourself and have fun."

Netizens cannot get enough of Selena Gomez's 'Miley Cyrus' impersonation

Since her episode aired on Saturday, Selena Gomez's impersonation of Miley Cyrus has been adored by fans, who expressed their approval of the moment. Numerous tweets praised the star's impersonation.

brojack @dontwannashar3 it would've been fun to watch her do impression of Taylor too. Selena Gomez's impression of Miley Cyrus is spot onit would've been fun to watch her do impression of Taylor too. Selena Gomez's impression of Miley Cyrus is spot on 😂 it would've been fun to watch her do impression of Taylor too.

John Lasater🇺🇦 @john_lasater Wow, Selena Gomez does a great Miley Cyrus impression. Wow, Selena Gomez does a great Miley Cyrus impression.

dayra @vixennicks Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez need to collaborate.. i said what I said . Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez need to collaborate.. i said what I said .

Bastii @brobastii

I can totally hear Miley say it that way @MileyEdition I kinda think the impression was pretty goodI can totally hear Miley say it that way @MileyEdition I kinda think the impression was pretty goodI can totally hear Miley say it that way

Meanwhile, many fans pointed out that Gomez labeled Cyrus as "one of her oldest friends" after the two singers alleged to have had a feud since their 'Disney' days.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' friendship

Cyrus and Gomez garnered their fame from their renowned Disney channel shows, Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place, respectively. The two shows were on-air around the same time (circa the late 2000s to early 2010s), and several media outlets have reported on the rumored rivalry between them ever since.

According to the reports from gossip sites back then, the alleged feud began when Nick Jonas was reportedly in a relationship around 2008, just after a year his relationship ended with Miley Cyrus. Furthermore, Gomez reportedly had a fallout with another Disney star at the time, Demi Lovato, who then became good friends with Cyrus. This was also cited as another reason for the controversy between them.

However, over the years, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have both disclosed that there was never a feud between them. Prior to her comment about the Wrecking Ball singer on SNL, the two stars reunited on Cyrus' Instagram live show, Bright Minded. In the live, Gomez told Cyrus:

"I mean, I've always been a fan of yours, I think you're one of the greatest singers ever. And so I was so happy I got this opportunity to talk to you."

Following the Instagram live, most of the followers concluded that the media had exaggerated the rumors of the feud between them in the past. With the addition of the latest SNL episode, the previous assessment was further fortified.

Edited by Khushi Singh