"I really am sorry": Selena Gomez apologizes after being accused of mocking Hailey Bieber in skincare TikTok 

On Wednesday, May 11, Selena Gomez uploaded a skincare routine on TikTok, following which the Grammy-nominated singer had to apologize. The controversy peaked when many social media users accused her of mocking her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey.

Hailey Bieber had also uploaded her skincare routine on TikTok on May 10, a few hours before Gomez’s video. In the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, the 25-year-old model and socialite spoke at length about her makeup routine.

Following the backlash and her since-deleted apology, Gomez has restricted the comments section for her video. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star has received a lot of support from her fans on other social media platforms - the comments sections of her other videos have become a space for her followers to voice their support.

What happened in Selena Gomez’s video? Reason why she was accused of throwing shade at Hailey Bieber

In the initial video by Hailey Bieber, the model showcased how she goes about her makeup routine daily and went on to show how she applied a combination of plump lip gloss and lipstick during her stay in Chicago.

Meanwhile, a couple of hours later, Selena Gomez uploaded the now controversial video, where many social media users criticized her for apparently mocking Bieber. Gomez often appeared to roll her eyes in the video, which many followers believed was intentional.

Following the allegations, the Los Angeles resident quickly apologized to her followers. In the comments section, she wrote:

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

While the attacking comments have been deleted, social media users promptly took screenshots of the comments and posted them on Twitter. Selena Gomez later turned off the entire comments section of her video, which has now been viewed over 4.1 million times. In contrast, Hailey Bieber’s original video has also raked in 3.5 million views for the first part, while the second part has received over 1.8 million views.

Fans react to Selena Gomez being accused of shading Hailey Bieber

Numerous followers came to Gomez’s support following the accusations. A follow-up video by the artist on her TikTok garnered comments from her followers like Fizzy (backtofizzy), who wrote:

“Dont apologise or delete anything queen [sic].”

While idkvanessa1 (aka Vani) wrote:

“Sis don’t ever apologize for what you post on here !! YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO POST WHAT YOU WANT!!!”

fran @SELSREP STOP ASSOCIATING SELENA GOMEZ WITH HAILEY AND JUSTIN AND VICE VERSA. STOP ASSOCIATING SELENA GOMEZ WITH HAILEY AND JUSTIN AND VICE VERSA.

💖 @SelOnTheBrain Y'all REALLY think Selena is checking on Hailey like that and mocking her? Please. Y'all REALLY think Selena is checking on Hailey like that and mocking her? Please.

Sara (fan account) @SeIenaxriri



: the fvck did you just say about hailey baldwin? Selena: the sky is blue #them : the fvck did you just say about hailey baldwin? Selena: the sky is blue #them: the fvck did you just say about hailey baldwin?

fran @SELSREP and to be fair the problem is not even selena. it’s people who constantly associate her with hailey and justin. they ALL moved on. justin and hailey are married. selena is focusing on her life and she’s happy. can they stop? and to be fair the problem is not even selena. it’s people who constantly associate her with hailey and justin. they ALL moved on. justin and hailey are married. selena is focusing on her life and she’s happy. can they stop?

‏ً @yslwifey things hailey gets blamed for copying selena by selena’s delusional fans.

- eating pickles.

- wearing a white crop top.

- wearing a bun.

- wearing a purple bikini.

- using random sounds on tiktok.

- wearing a silk slip dress.

- wearing a cap.

- wearing a hoodie.

- breathing. things hailey gets blamed for copying selena by selena’s delusional fans.- eating pickles.- wearing a white crop top.- wearing a bun.- wearing a purple bikini.- using random sounds on tiktok.- wearing a silk slip dress.- wearing a cap.- wearing a hoodie.- breathing.

linda @seIankasgomez when will people stop associating selena gomez to hailey baldwin and her husband? she moved on, y’all should too when will people stop associating selena gomez to hailey baldwin and her husband? she moved on, y’all should too

⨂Sincere Del Rey⨂🧣ᗢPeggy Carter's Pr managerᗢ @sincerelyxmen Selena Gomez don't even do anything to anyone. She post her cute little TikToks and just be minding her business. No one in their right mind was thing about Hailey. YALL ARE JUST JOBLESS Selena Gomez don't even do anything to anyone. She post her cute little TikToks and just be minding her business. No one in their right mind was thing about Hailey. YALL ARE JUST JOBLESS https://t.co/oddA5maEOC

The actress received an overwhelming amount of support on Twitter as well.

Gomez received the backlash because of perhaps this - Hailey Bieber had requested commenters to refrain from trolling her in the comments section last month. On April 12, the model posted a video on TikTok where she said:

“...this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post…I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

At the time, it was believed that this video was intended toward Selena Gomez’s legions of followers, who would continually troll Hailey about her relationship with Justin Bieber, who had previously dated Gomez.

