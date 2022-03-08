Why was Demi Lovato replaced in Hungry? Cause explored as new actor confirmed  

After almost a year in pre-production, NBC's Hungry had a last-minute change of cast, with Demi Lovato stepping down from the lead role. The American singer was chosen as the lead for Hungry over a year ago. It almost comes as a shock that a new lead has been selected weeks before the show goes into production.

Ariel Winter will replace Dani Lovato in the NBC series. The well-known actress, Winter, is famous for her portrayal of the genius middle-child, Alex Dunphy, in Modern Family. The show ran for 11 seasons, with Ariel Winter appearing on all of them.

Read on to find out why Demi Lovato quit Hungry.

Why did Demi Lovato quit NBC's Hungry?

Hungry will follow the well-known multi-camera format of sitcoms, chronicling the lives of a group of friends who attend a food-issue group together and navigate through life. Demi Lovato was cast as the lead a long time back. Additionally, she had also stepped up to serve as an executive producer.

However, after some recent developments, the channel confirmed that there had been some scheduling issues with Demi Lovato, which eventually led to her quitting the show. Demi Lovato will remain on the project as an executive producer.

NBC recast her part swiftly, and there has been no delay in production. The show will go into production as scheduled, with Ariel Winter replacing the part of Demi Lovato. The other cast and crew members continue to be the same. Cast members of the pilot include Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman, and Ashley D. Kelley.

Lovato's absence is a huge blow to the show, but it is a good thing that the actress will still remain with the project, which she has claimed to be very "personal" for her. Lovato has time and again impressed with her ability to discuss her life in the public sphere with great ease. Hungry was special to Lovato due to her own stint with eating disorders in the past.

However, Lovato is leaving the show in good hands with Ariel Winter. The versatile actress has shown her ability to fit into comic roles from a very young age. Combined with her co-stars, Ariel has won four Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series."

So far, no release date for the NBC comedy-drama has been announced. We will get back to you with more updates whenever they are available.

