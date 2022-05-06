Who is Chet Lo? London designer features in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Chet Lo, a young London-based designer, took the fashion world by storm with his eccentric, spiky designs. His innovative and creative designs cemented his place as a rising star in the industry.

The 25-year-old recently featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for the Art & Culture bracket in the European region. On Tuesday, May 3, the designer expressed his joy on Instagram and thanked his team for helping him achieve his dreams.

“I am so so so honored and in disbelief to announce that I am part of @forbes 30 under 30 list! I am so grateful of my team and everyone involved and thank you so much for helping me achieve my dreams! This is such an unreal moment!!! I could never have imagined this to be possible a year ago, and it’s so beautiful to be acknowledged as both a creative and a business owner.”

Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks of Saks Potts, as well as Alissa Aulbekova and Paula Sello of AUROBOROS have also made their way into the Forbes list in the same category, alongside Chet.

Chet Lo is the brain behind Doja Cat’s Kiss Me More music video outfits

Given that the designer was not born in London, he first visited the city in 2015 for the Foundation program of his undergraduate course at Central Saint Martins. In 2020, the Asian-American designer graduated from the institute's BA Knitwear program. While studying in London, Chet began experimenting with knitwear and its boundless potential.

After working as an intern at Maison Margiela under John Galliano, the brand's Creative Director and fellow Central Saint Martins' alumnus, and Proenza Schouler, the designer unveiled his debut collection. Dubbed “Cindiaria’s Wife,” his graduate collection featured an unconventional fusion of his Asian and Western elements.

Lo sensed that people were not optimistic about the future, even before the pandemic, and he decided to do something different. He infused his passion for futurism into classic feminine forms, after being deeply influenced by Japanese comics and the 50s.

Chet Lo emerged as a fashion genius, achieving new milestones in the realm with his unconventional approach. He found his own fashion label in 2020.

Over the years, his collections have been featured in various major publications, including Vogue, Crack, L'Officiel, The Face Garage, Schön, Marie Claire, W, and Dazed.

Chet Lo soared thanks to cultural icons like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, SZA, Zara Larsson, Chloe Cherry, Micaela Coel, and Willow Smith sporting his outfits. In particular, his spiked knitwear creations became a global sensation after being featured in Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" music video.

