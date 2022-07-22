What time will Deadpool 1 & 2 and Logan air on Disney+? Details explored

Superhero fans will have an absolute blast this weekend as Disney+ will air Deadpool, Deapool 2, and Logan on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 3 am ET.

All three films received widespread critical acclaim and were massive hits at the time of their release. They're frequently listed on numerous publications' lists of the best superhero movies of the 21st century.

With that said, read further ahead to find out the release time of the three films, their cast, plot and other details.

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan release time on Disney+, cast, and more details

Disney+ took to Twitter to officially announce that the three superhero films will stream on the platform at 3 am ET on Friday, July 22.

The announcement comes at an interesting time as Marvel's highly anticipated Hall H Panel at SDCC 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 23. The panel will reportedly be led by Kevin Feige along with several guests whose names are yet to be confirmed.

Fans can expect some interesting news at the event. There have been rumors that updates regarding Deadpool 3 might be announced at the event. At the same time, with Disney+ announcing the release of Logan on its platform, there have been rumors that Hugh Jackman could be a part of Deadpool 3. However, nothing is confirmed at this point.

Disney hasn't revealed the reason behind the timing of the announcement.

For now, fans can sit back and experience the thrill, adventure and fun of three of the most iconic superhero movies on Disney+ from the comfort of their homes.

More details about the movies to be aired on Disney+

Released in 2016, the first installment of Deadpool tells the story of Wade Wilson, played by Ryan Reynolds. Wilson, a former Special Forces officer, is out to find the scientist who turned his world upside down and whose bizarre cancer experiment left his face permanently scarred.

However, the experiment that turned him into the titular character also gave him accelerated healing powers and a "twisted sense of humor."

A sequel to the film came out in 2018 and once again starred Ryan Reynolds in the titular role. The story continues with Wade Wilson now desperately trying to protect a new mutant.

Like its predecessor, the 2018 film, too, received mostly positive reviews from critics for its performances, entertainment value, and humor. The film stars Josh Brolin and Morena Baccarin in supporting roles.

Logan focuses on its titular character who teams up with a group of mutants in order to protect Laura, a young girl who possesses superpowers. The film received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics rating it as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time.

It stars Hugh Jackman in the lead role along with Patrick Stewart and Richard E. Grant, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

Don't miss three of the most iconic superhero films of the 21st century, which will stream on on Disney+ on July 22, 2022.

