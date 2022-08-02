"Quentin Tarantino at 200 mph": Brad Pitt's Bullet Train rakes in early reviews on Twitter

Brad Pitt's new movie Bullet Train is set to release in theaters on August 5, 2022. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, the film tells the story of five assassins who board a bullet train to Kyoto, Japan, only to discover that their goals are interconnected.
On August 1, 2022, the film premiered at the TCL Chinese Theater in LA, and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers. Noted film critic Courtney Howard described the film as ''Quentin Tarantino at 200 mph'' and compared Brad Pitt's ''slapstick action'' with Jackie Chan and Buster Keaton.
Without further ado, let's take a look at some more reactions to the film on Twitter.
Critics and viewers rave about Brad Pitt's Bullet Train
Several critics and viewers took to Twitter to share their views on the new Brad Pitt film. Many praised the humor whilst also highlighting the impressive performances by the cast. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Overall, the film has mostly received positive reviews on Twitter, with most users praising its entertainment value and oddball humor. The movie is slated to be released on Friday, August 5, 2022.
A quick look at the plot and trailer of Bullet Train
The movie revolves around a veteran assassin who takes up a new assignment and boards a bullet train to Kyoto, where he finds several other assassins with interconnected and conflicting objectives. The official synopsis of the film, according to Sony Pictures, reads:
"In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails."
The synopsis continued:
"Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world's fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2.''
The official trailer offers a glimpse of the film's wild tone - something that fans of action and slapstick comedies would certainly love. Replete with several hilarious and awkward scenes involving action and comedy, the film promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.
Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and others star alongside Brad pitt in this action-comedy film
The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role as a veteran assassin named Ladybug. Pitt dominates the trailer with his impeccable screen presence and charisma and looks effortless in his role. Viewers can expect a wildly entertaining performance from the iconic actor in this unique avatar.
Apart from Pitt, the movie also stars several other noted actors in supporting roles, including:
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine
- Joey King as The Prince
- Hiroyuki Sanada as The Elder
- Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon
- Andrew Koji as Yuichi Kimura
The movie is directed by David Leitch from a script penned by Zak Olkewicz and is based on noted Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka's nove, Maria Beetle.
Leitch has directed several popular films, including Deadpool 2, the Charlize Theron starrer Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Don't forget to catch Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, arriving in theaters on August 5, 2022.