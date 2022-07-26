5 lesser-known facts about Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been making a buzz with his latest look on the red carpet at the premiere of his upcoming film, Bullet Train. He was seen wearing a brown skirt and looked breezy as always. The outfit revealed Pitt's rarely seen leg tattoos, and it turns out that he has seven of them. Apparently, there's a lot more to the actor that does not appear on the surface.

Here is a list of five lesser known facts about him. Read on to find out how well you know this star.

China's no-fly list, journey to Oscars and much more about Brad Pitt that you didn't know

1) Almost a journalist

The Fight Club actor studied Journalism at the University of Missouri. He was in his last semester, only two credits away from completing the degree, when he quit college because he was not ready to get a job unlike his friends.

In an interview with Terry Gross, Pitt said,

"And it just came to the time of graduation and everyone was - all my friends were committing to jobs and I just realized I was not ready for that yet... I had two weeks left, and I moved up to - moved out to L.A."

The actor arrived in Hollywood with just $325 in his pocket. To make ends meet, Pitt worked a number of odd jobs like moving refrigerators, dressing as a chicken mascot and driving strippers around in a limousine. One of the women he drove to a party told him about the acting class that she was taking under an actor. Turns out it was Roy London. Pitt jumped at the opportunity and the rest is history.

2) Brad Pitt has face blindness

Brad Pitt recently opened up about having a rare condition called prosopagnosia. It is also known as “face blindness". In this condition, one has trouble remembering people's faces. Although Pitt has not been formally diagnosed with the condition, he has talked about it in the past.

The actor revealed this for the first time in 2013, when he told Esquire that he struggles to memorize new faces. He said that this has made people think of him as aloof and self-absorbed. Nobody believes that this is a serious problem he is grappling with. This forced him into isolation as Brad Pitt described,

"That's why I stay home."

3) He can fly a plane

Brad Pitt has proved his acting mettle on several occasions with films like Fight Club (1999), Ingluorious Basterds (2009), Moneyball (2011) and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019).

But his skills do not end with just acting. The multi-talented actor is also an accomplished pilot. It was his ex-wife Angelina Jolie who was obsessed with flying planes who got him into it. He not only earned a single-engine land pilot license but also owns a World War II-era Supermarine Spitfire.

4) He has been banned from visiting China

The ace actor was once banned from entering China over his role in the film Seven Years in Tibet. Pitt played the character of an Austrian climber who was employed as an instructor to the 14th Dalai Lama and became his confidante. The film portrayed the Communist soldiers in a bad light as they committed atrocities against the people of Tibet.

Brad Pitt was barred from entering the People's Republic of China along with David Thewlis and Jean-Jacques Annaud, the director of the movie.

This ban didn’t was not lifted until 2016 when Pitt’s film Allied came out. It was partially financed by the Chinese company Huahua Media, and so the actor finally visited the country almost two decades after the Seven Years in Tibet came out.

5) Owns an Oscar-winning production house

While we are all familiar with Pitt's acting prowess, a lot of people don't know that Pitt won his first Oscar after 33 years of starting his acting journey for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019). However, he has produced successful movies under his production company, Plan B Entertainment, that have won the academy award.

In fact, the versatile actor says that he enjoys producing movies more than acting. He started the company with his ex-wife and Friends actress, Jennifer Anniston. After the two split up, Pitt took on the company and has produced amazing, Academy award-winning movies like The Departed, 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight.

Brad Pitt will next be seen in the upcoming Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame. Leitch and Pitt share a great history that goes way back to Fight Club when Leich played Brad Pitt's stunt double. Bet you didn't know that either.

Bullet Train is all set to hit theaters on August 5, 2022.

