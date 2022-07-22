Top 5 Brad Pitt Movies to watch on Netflix ahead of Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is ready to return to the screen with the upcoming action comedy Bullet Train. The movie is directed by industry veteran David Leitch and adapted from a Japanese novel called Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train has an ensemble cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, and others alongside Pitt. The film, a two-hour entertaining ride, promises lots of high-octane, action-packed scenes punctuated with humor.

The film tells the story of Ladybug, an assassin who wants to quit the gig but is pulled into one last job of collecting a briefcase from a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Kyoto. But onboard the train are several assassins from across the globe whose objectives overlap. They must battle for supremacy, and failure is not an option.

Bullet Train is set to release in theaters on August 5, 2022. Check out some other Brad Pitt starrers available on Netflix in the meantime.

Top Brad Pitt starrers on Netflix that you can watch ahead of Bullet Train

1) War Machine

War Machine is a 2017 Netflix original satirical war film that talks primarily about the US-Afghanistan War and has been inspired by the nonfiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan. War Machine has an ensemble cast, including Brad Pitt, Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Will Poulter, Topher Grace, and many more.

The film follows adorned war General Glen McMahon, played by Brad Pitt, sent to Afghanistan after his successful leadership in Iraq to help shorten the duration of the war with his strategies. When the general and the Presidential cabinet disagree on the method, McMahon tries to get their attention for a personal meeting. When nothing proves useful, he enlists help from other coalition nations.

But he is fired soon after, only to be replaced by another general to take his place and further the administrative agenda.

2) By the Sea

By the Sea is a romantic drama directed by Angelina Jolie and produced by Jolie and Brad Pitt. The film was shot during the couple's 2014 honeymoon in Gozo, Malta, and released soon after in November 2015.

By the Sea stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a long-married couple who have been having troubles in their marriage for some time. Roland is a successful writer, and Vanessa is a former dancer. The film revolves around their married life and explores the problems they have been facing and how they finally come to terms with the truth and carry on together.

3) Se7en

Se7en is a 1995 neo-noir psychological thriller by David Fincher, which has become one of the most celebrated thrillers of all time. It was a commercial success grossing almost $327 million against a budget of only $33 million.

The story follows Detective Lieutenant William Somerset and Detective David Mills, who are put on a case of serial killings inspired by the seven deadly sins. The murders that have happened so far represent gluttony, greed, and sloth, with more killings imminent that would represent the sins of lust, pride, envy, and wrath.

The detectives try to apprehend the killer before any more deaths but fail to do so and get entangled in the web of the psychopath. The film features one of the most harrowing twists in cinema and has become immortalized for its execution.

4) Troy

Troy is a 2005 historical epic war film that chronicles the battle of Troy, loosely adapted from Homer's Illiad. The film features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Rose Byrne, Brian Cox, and many more. It was highly successful at the box office and grossed close to $500 million worldwide.

Troy follows the story of the siege of the city of Troy after Paris, brother to the Prince of Troy, smuggles Helen, Queen of Sparta, back to Troy as his lover. Menelaus, King of Sparta, and his brother Agamemnon get together to take over the port city of Troy, one for revenge, the other for the benefit of controlling the Aegean Sea. Troy tells a story of love and war and how they go hand in hand.

The film features some of the most epic battle scenes of its time and even received critical acclaim for the same. Brad Pitt's role as Achilles was also celebrated by fans and critics as one of his best performances.

5) Seven Years in Tibet

Seven Years in Tibet is a 1997 biographical drama on Austrian mountaineer and SS Officer Heinrich Harrer during the Second World War. Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, the film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role of Harrer.

After the Second World War starts, British authorities arrest Heinrich Harrer and his friend Peter Aufschnaiter from British-ruled India, where they had intended to summit the Nanga Parbat. The duo break out of prison and head to the isolated country of Tibet and reach the capital city of Lhasa.

The film follows Harrer's time in Lhasa as he spends the next seven years in the spiritual mountain city and becomes the friend and tutor of the 14th Dalai Lama. Seven Years in Tibet is a story of the spiritual journey that Harrer underwent and how it impacted his life.

