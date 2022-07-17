3 Dakota Johnson movies to watch after Netflix's Persuasion

Netflix has finally dropped its latest original movie, Dakota Johnson-starrer Persuasion, which has been adapted from Jane Austen's novel of the same name. Starring Johnson in the lead role of Anne Elliot, the period piece is a modern take on the novel but retains the historical background of the novel. The film also stars Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, and Nikki Amuka-Bird, among others.

If you loved watching Dakota Johnson in Netflix's Persuasion, be sure to check out the three films below as she plays signficant roles in all of them.

Suspiria and 2 other movie recommendations for Dakota Johnson fans

1) Suspiria

Suspiria, 2018 (Image via Amazon Studios)

Suspiria (2018) is a reimagined version of the 1977 Italian supernatural horror film of the same name. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, it stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role of Susie Bannion. The movie also features prominent actors like Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and others in supporting roles.

Set in 1977, Susie Bannion is an American ballet student who joins the Markos Dance Company in West Berlin. However, the institute is the front for a coven of witches who have roamed the Earth from time immemorial, and it is where they hold supernatural rituals. The basic storyline resembles its original counterpart, but slight modifications have been done.

A still from Suspiria, 2018 (Image via Amazon Studios)

The film spans a rollercoaster of events, each with its own horrors, and the execution is fantastic. Dakota Johnson has played her role extremely well and is one of the reasons to watch the film.

2) Bad Times at the El Royale

Bad Times at the El Royale (Image via 20th Century Studios)

A 2018 neo-noir thriller from the house of 20th Century Fox, Bad Times at the El Royale is written, directed, and produced by Drew Goddard. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erova, and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

Bad Times at the El Royale was not very successful commercially but received positive reviews from critics for its cinematography, writing, acting, and music. It went on to win the award for Best Thriller Film at the 45th Saturn Awards.

The film revolves around a group of strangers whose lives intersect at the hotel El Royale, previously a grand establishment which has now turned into a not-so-frequented joint on the border of California and Nevada. As the unrelated occupants get involved in each other's affairs, things take a dark turn.

Dakota Johnson plays the character of hippie Emily Summerspring who is trying to get her younger sister, Rose, out of a dangerous cult.

3) Fifty Shades series

Fifty Shades Darker (Image via Universal)

The Fifty Shades film trilogy cannot be ignored when talking about Dakota Johnson's filmography. All three installations of the series have been successful commercially, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated franchises with over a billion in revenues worldwide.

Adapted from the popular novel series by E. L. James of the same name, the series follows the story of Anastasia Steele after she meets a charismatic young entrepreneur named Christian Grey. Their relationship soon becomes more complicated. The series chronicles their unique romance as they fall for each other but struggle to be together.

A still from Fifty Shades of Grey (Image via Universal)

The Fifty Shades film trilogy became a global phenomenon at the time of release and catapulted Dakota Johnson into stardom.

About Netflix's Persuasion

Dakota Johnson-starrer Persuasion dropped exclusively on the streaming platform Netflix this Friday, July 15, 2022.

Directed by veteran theater director Carrie Cracknell, the film retells a Jane Austen classic. Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow wrote the screenplay.

The film chronicles the story of Anne Elliot, an unmarried Englishwoman in her late twenties, who was persuaded by her family to break off her engagement with her betrothed, Frederick Wentworth, since they did not think too highly of him. After eight years, Anne has still not gotten over her first love and regrets having agreed to others' suggestions.

A still from Persuasion (Image via Netflix)

As fate would have it, Anne and Wentworth chance upon each other again after years. Wentworth is now a wealthy and established man in society after having served his time in the naval military fleet. However, their relationship does not pick up where they left off immediately.

A still from Persuasion (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's period piece adaptation is a visual treat and you should check it out if you want to know how Anne and Frederick's story ends.

Persuasion is currently streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far