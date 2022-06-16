Cha Cha Real Smooth cast list: Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann and others to star in Apple TV+ film

Dakota Johnson is making her return as an on-screen mom with Apple TV+'s Cha Cha Real Smooth.

The film is directed and written by Cooper Raiff. It follows a young boy who has just graduated and is trying to find himself while letting new people into his life.

The romantic comedy-drama focuses on friendships and relationships.

Cha Cha Real Smooth: Trailer, synopsis and ensemble cast

Cha Cha Real Smooth is all set to be released on Friday, June 17, at 3:00 am ET on Apple TV+. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January this year and earned an Audience Award from the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there’s one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it’s how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother’s classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own."

The official trailer was released last month. It featured tender moments between Andrew and Domino as well as his relationship with his mom, his step-father and Domino's daughter Lola.

The film is produced by Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff and Jessica Switch.

Here's a look at the stunning cast of the upcoming romantic comedy-drama.

Cooper Raiff as Andrew

American filmmaker and actor Cooper Raiff is best known for writing, directing and starring in Shithouse. His other upcoming projects include Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Trashers and Exciting Times.

Raiff will be playing the lead role of Andrew in Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Dakota Johnson as Domino

Dakota Johnson is an American actress, producer and model. She is best known for her work in the Fifty Shades film series.

Johnson has also starred in Crazy in Alabama, The Social Network, 21 Jump Street, The Five-Year Engagement, Goats, How to Be Single, The Lost Daughter, Black Mass and other films.

Johnson will be seen playing Domino in Cha Cha Real Smooth. Her character is Lola's mother and Andrew's love interest.

Vanessa Burghardt as Lola

Vanessa Burghardt will be making her debut with Cha Cha Real Smooth. Like her character, she also falls under the autism spectrum.

Burghardt will be playing the role of Lola in the film.

Leslie Mann as Andrew’s mom

American actress Leslie Mann is best known for her work in Big Daddy, 17 Again, George of the Jungle, Knocked Up, This Is 40, Funny People, The Bubble and Croods: A New Age.

She will be portraying the role of Andrew's mom in the upcoming Apple TV+ film.

Other cast members include Brad Garrett as Stepdad Greg, Raúl Castillo as Joseph, Evan Assante as David, Odeya Rush as Macy, Kelly O'Sullivan as Bella, Colton Osorio as Rodrigo, and Liam Jones as Jordan.

Catch Cha Cha Real Smooth streaming on Apple TV+ from Friday, June 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far