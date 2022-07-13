Netflix's Persuasion cast list: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and others to star in Jane Austen's novel adaptation

Carrie Cracknell's adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion, is set to hit the screens on July 15, 2022. The highly anticipated Regency era project will be a modern and witty take on the original story. The film will join the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age on Netflix.

Apart from the costumes, production and story, the star-studded cast of the film certainly makes it all the more appealing. Headlined by Dakota Johnson, Persuasion will also feature Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant and Nikki Amuka-Bird, and others.

Here's a look at the cast list of the Austenian adaptation ahead of its release.

Persuasion cast: Dakota Johnson leads as heroine Anne Elliot

Netlfix's modern take on the Jane Austen novel will feature Dakota Johnson in the role of the easily persuaded heroine Anne Elliot. She's caught in the conundrum of choosing between a former love and a blossoming romance. Playing Frederick Wentworth will be the dashing Cosmo Jarvis, while Henry Golding will be in the role of the charismatic yet callous William Elliot.

Other cast members of the cinematic adaptation include Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Suki Waterhouse, Ben Bailey, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley and Yolanda Kettle.

1) Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot

Dakota Johnson in Bad Times at the El Royale (Image via IMDb)

Headlining the Netflix adaptation of Persuasion is Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot. She rose to global stardom through her role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic romantic drama Fifty Shades of Grey. She is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith and made her breakthrough via a supporting role in 21 Jump Street (2012).

Johnson has received numerous accolades and has starred in films such as Black Mass (2015), How to Be Single (2016), Bad Times at the El Royale (2018), The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), The Lost Daughter (2021), and most recently in Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022).

2) Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth

Cosmo Jarvis in Persuasion (Image via IMDb)

Harrison Cosmo Krikoryan Jarvis is an American-born British actor, musician and filmmaker of Armenian descent. He will play the role of Captain Frederick Wentworth, the returned former lover of Anne Elliot in Persuasion.

Jarvis has previously appeared in another period drama, playing the role of Sebastian in William Oldroyd's Lady Macbeth (2016). He also played the role of Barney in the fifth season of Peaky Blinders.

3) Henry Golding as William Elliot

The obstacle to the reunion between Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworth will come in the form of William Elliot, played by Henry Golding. The Malaysian-British actor rose to fame through his role in Crazy Rich Asians (2018). He also starred in A Simple Favour, Last Christmas and The Gentlemen.

Golding's upcoming projects include two sequels of Crazy Rich Asians, which are currently in pre-production. There, he'll reprise his role as Nick Young. He'll also be seen in Thomas C. Dunn's spy movie Assassin Club.

4) Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot

Swazi-English actor Richard E. Grant is a Hollywood veteran with film credits like Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Corpse Bride, Logan and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He'll play Anne Elliot's self-obsessed father Sir Walter Elliot in Persuasion.

Persuasion debuts on Netflix on July 15, 2022.

