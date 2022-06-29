"Why am I involved in this?": Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp viral video explained as 'Fifty Shades' actress responds

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson addressed the viral TikTok clip, which showed her noticing Johnny Depp's severed finger. The 32-year-old announced that she would like to be excluded from the Depp-Heard court battle. The actress was referring to the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A short clip of Dakota Johnson reacting to Johnny Depp's severed finger resurfaced in April amid the latter's legal battle. The video has amassed over three million views since being shared across social media platforms. In the video, Johnson and Depp were at a press conference for their 2015 movie Black Mass.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress apparently noticed Depp's bandaged middle finger as the session proceeded. Following this, Johnson seemed to ask the actor what happened and Depp's answer to this remains unclear. However, one can assume that he responded with something funny as the two were seen laughing immediately.

In the video, we can see Dakota Johnson turning towards him and looking concerned. Eagle-eyed netizens also observed Depp's hand trembling.

Reacting to the viral TikTok, Johnson stated that she did not want to be involved in the Depp-Heard court battle. She also expressed disappointment that the defamation trial was being treated "like it's a show." She said in the interview:

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?’ I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe that people are watching [the trial] like it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f**king weird. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

Dakota Johnson claims she wants to be kept away from the Depp-Heard issue

On April 20, Johnny Depp testified in court that he injured his finger during a disagreement with his now ex-wife Amber Heard. He claimed that in 2015, the Aquaman actress hurled a large bottle of vodka at him, which "shattered everywhere." He added:

“I honestly didn't feel the pain at first, at all ... I felt heat and as if something were dripping down my hand. I looked down and realized the tip of my finger had been severed.”

He also stated that he could see his bones and blood oozing out after severing his finger.

Following the six-week trial, the jury voted unanimously in favor of Johnny Depp. Amber Heard was ordered to pay him $10.35 million in damages. Heard was to be awarded two million dollars in damages as well.

Regarding the aforementioned injury, Dakota Johnson has been pulled into the Depp-Heard saga as in a viral video, she is apparently seen enquiring about the injury. However, making her stance clear, Johnson wanted to disassociate from the trial.

Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp's friendship explored

Sources claim that Johnson and Depp have been close friends for years. The two worked together in 2015 for Black Mass.

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson publicly supported Johnny Depp during his trial. The actress slammed cancel culture and the toll it took on Depp after Heard's The Washington Post op-ed was published, in which Heard accused Depp of domestic violence. Speaking about the same, Johnson said:

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

As Johnson stars in the upcoming Jane Austen film adaptation of Persuasion, which is releasing on Netflix on July 15, Johnny Depp prepares for his role as King Louis XV in the French movie Jeanne du Barry.

