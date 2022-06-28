Amber Heard allegedly selling Elon Musk's gift, a Tesla Model S to help pay for her appeal against Johnny Depp verdict 

Amber Heard is reportedly selling her valuables to pay off the damages she owes Johnny Depp following the couple's recent defamation trial. The 36-year-old actress owes her former husband Depp $10.35 million in damages.

Sources claim that she is selling a Tesla Model S that was gifted to her by her ex-boyfriend and billionaire Elon Musk.

It has been speculated and said in court that Amber Heard and Elon Musk were having an affair during the former’s marriage with Johnny Depp. However, the two formalized their relationship when they were captured together by the paparazzi in 2017.

During their relationship, it was believed that Musk gifted her a Tesla car. In the current market, one of Musk’s Tesla cars and the well-known Model S is estimated to be worth over $100,000 with all the equipped specifications. The electric vehicle can reportedly got 628km on a single charge and boasts 1,200 horsepower.

Although it is a big car, it can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in two and a half seconds. The highest speed it can go is 250 kilometers per hour.

#AmberHeardlsAnAbuser Amber Heard SELLING Elon Musk's gift to her, a Tesla Model S, to help pay for her appeal. Amber Heard SELLING Elon Musk's gift to her, a Tesla Model S, to help pay for her appeal. #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser https://t.co/taG1Gu0HBX

Twitter user @JosephMorrisYT took to the platform stating that Amber Heard is selling off the car “to help pay for her appeal.” In his tweet, the user also included the hashtag “#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser.”

The attached photo also showed the price the car was being sold for and it read $141,147.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s relationship explored

As per Amber Heard’s court testimony on May 26, she met Musk in 2016 at the Met Gala red carpet event. This was the same year Heard divorced Depp and Musk separated from his ex-wife Talulah Riley.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Musk's spokesperson claimed that the two did not start “seeing each other” until May 2016. They added that the former couple’s relationship did not immediately become romantic following the timeframe either.

However, Johnny Depp accused Heard in court of cheating on him with Musk during the course of their marriage. Elevator footage showing the couple getting cozy with each other in Depp’s penthouse was provided as evidence in court, adding credibility to Depp’s statement.

Security guards at the penthouse also testified that the South African businessman visited Heard multiple times before and after she divorced Depp.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk called it quits in August 2017. A source said that the “timing wasn’t good for them.”

The two went on to reconcile but finally split ways in February 2018. The pair addressed their split to US Weekly in a joint statement.

They claimed:

“We would like to speak for ourselves. The distance has been really tough on our relationship because we haven’t been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course.”

It remains unclear whether Elon Musk is aware of the gifted Tesla S being sold to pay off Heard’s defamation trial damages. Earlier this month, the Aquaman actress’ lawyer Elaine Bredehoft stated in an interview that she could not pay off the money she owes Depp.

Images of the actress shopping at discount store TJ Maxx also appeared online. Netizens claimed that it was an orchestrated PR stunt in an attempt to prove that the mother-of-one cannot pay off the judgement.

