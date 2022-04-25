Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp friendship explored as TikTok videos go viral

American actress Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp's camaraderie has recently gained a lot of traction since an old video of the two resurfaced online.

Throughout the continuing legal turmoil between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, fans have started submitting TikTok videos of celebrities who have supported the Donnie Brasco actor during the defamation trial.

Johnny and Dakota have been friends for a long time, according to one of the clips.

Dakota and Johnny were shown in the video seated for a press conference when she noticed the actor's injured finger.

Dakota seems to ask the actor what happened to his hand in the footage. While it's unclear what Johnny said, we assume the actor responded with a joke because the two shared to chuckle immediately after the question was posed.

Dakota Johnson stared at Johnny again as he turned back to look at the audience, and she appeared concerned about him. Meanwhile, several keen observers spotted the actor's hand trembling.

Fans were eager to learn more about the two's bond after seeing this moment shared between them.

Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp's friendship explored

Johnny and Dakota Johnson worked together in 2015’s Black Mass and, since then, have shared a pretty close bond.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress slammed cancel culture when some people tried to cancel Depp after Amber Heard’s famed Washington Post article. Johnson said:

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

Dakota Johnson is not the only star who has supported Johnny Depp during the ongoing defamation case drama. On April 23, model Ireland Baldwin came to defend the Pirates of the Caribbean star and called Amber Heard "a disaster of a human being."

Even Milan Cosmetics called out Heard and her attorney for stating that she used cosmetics from their company and mentioned that the concealer she claims to have used was launched in 2017, a year after she and Depp split up.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first crossed each other's paths on the set of the 2009 film The Rum Diary. They started dating in 2012 and were engaged by 2014. Heard and Depp tied the knot in 2015 but split up a year later.

Dakota has not commented on Depp and Heard's legal case as of yet.

