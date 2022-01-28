Who is Liv Lo? Henry Golding and wife take daughter on a playdate with Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son

British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo arranged a play date for their daughter with comedian John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's newborn son.

On January 28, 41-year-old Munn shared a thread of pictures on her Instagram handle. It featured the proud parents, along with two-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney and nine-month-old Lyla Golding for the first time.

In one of the pictures, Lyla can be seen kissing Malcolm on the head, while another shows moms Munn and Lo smiling with their babies. A photograph of dads Golding and Mulaney holding their kids was also in the thread. The Predator actress also shared several short clips from the playdate on her Instagram story.

Golding's wife Liv Lo also shared a picture of the mommies on her Instagram handle, congratulating Munn and Mulaney for their newborn baby.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo became parents to their daughter in March 2021, while Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their son in November 2021.

Henry Golding's wife Liv Lo is a TV personality, yoga instructor and activist

Liv Lo's career in the fashion industry, as a host, and as an actress

Born and raised in Taiwan, Liv Lo's mother is Taiwanese while her father is Italian.

She began modeling at 17 in her native country, where she first became involved in the entertainment industry. In order to broaden her horizons she moved to Tokyo to complete her Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications at Temple University Japan and develop her modeling career.

She became a familiar face in Japan by regularly appearing in magazines, catalogs, and on the runway, while her yearlong billboard stood at the popular Harajuku crossing.

Her career in the fashion industry lasted 8 years before she moved with Henry Golding to Singapore in 2012. Afterwards, she became a television and hosting personality. She established her presence on television with her role as inspector Sophie Thomas on Channel 5's top-rated drama series Point of Entry 4. Liv continues to be an active part of both.

Liv's pursuits towards a healthier life

Aside from her TV career, she is a yoga instructor with a double certification who posts workouts on her YouTube channel, on social media and at mass yoga events.

Liv began a petition to stop single-use plastics in Singapore as an advocate for the environment, which has amassed over 72,000 signatures.

As a result of her work in anti-plastics advocacy and for driving change in the region, she was invited to join WWF Singapore's Panda Ambassador program as well as to become National Geographic Asia's #PlanetorPlastic Travel Ambassador.

A look at Henry Golding and Liv Lo's relationship

Liv Lo first met Henry Golding at a New Year's Eve party in 2010. As per news outlet Her World, it was Liv who made the first move after she spotted Golding from across the hall.

After dating for four years, Henry Golding popped the question in 2015 while the duo were vacationing in Phuket, Thailand. A year later, the pair married in Sarawak, Malaysia, in the presence of their friends and family.

