Who was Guru Jagat? All about the famed Yoga trainer as she passes away at 41 due to a pulmonary embolism

Recognized Kundalini Yoga teacher, Guru Jagat, has tragically passed away on August 1st, 2021. She reportedly died from pulmonary embolism after undergoing a recent ankle surgery. She was 41 at the time of her passing.

The news was officially confirmed by RA MA Institute, the popular yoga studio founded by Guru Jagat in 2013. The statement reads:

“THANK YOU for the tremendous outpouring of prayers, love, support, and strength. Your intention and practice are deeply felt through time and space. Guru Jagat left her body on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 9:07pm PDT in Los Angeles.”

The celebrity yoga trainer was reportedly surrounded by family and teachers as she took her last breath. The RA MA institute has also decided to carry forward Guru Jagat’s vision and legacy for the future.

A glance into Guru Jagat’s life as she passes away at 41

Guru Jagat was a yoga teacher, Kundalini instructor, public speaker and visionary entrepreneur based in Venice. Born as Katie Griggs, in Colorado, the educator discovered yoga practice nearly 18 years ago and began training under controversial guru Yogi Bhajan.

She began her career in the Los Angeles yoga industry in 2003 under the name, Guru Jagat, which translates to “Bringer of Light to the Universe”. She began teaching at the Yoga West studio and went on to speak at the Harvard Divinity School.

She rose to prominence with her teachings on spirituality and guidance. She gained further recognition after establishing the RA MA Institute in Venice. The studio went on to open in several locations across New York, L.A. and Mallorca.

Guru Jagat launched RA MA TV, a media platform airing yogic teachings. She also created RA MA Records, a music label for indie yoga consisting of modern yogic chants and mantras. She also wrote several books like Invincible Living: The Power of Yoga, The Energy of Breath and Other Tools for a Radiant Life.

The spiritual guru has conducted numerous classes and workshops across the globe. Her teachings also earned her a significant celebrity following, including the likes of Alicia Keys, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Rutherford.

Guru Jagat also founded her own business school and women’s leadership society. In an interview with WWD, she called herself a “serial entrepreneur”. She was a guru who blended spirituality with contemporary forms of living.

Following her shocking demise, several admirers took to social media to pour in their tributes to the yoga trainer:

The visionary earned global recognition through her unique combination of traditional spiritual knowledge and modern digital technology. Guru Jagat has touched many lives through her spiritual methods and impactful teachings.

Her legacy will always be remembered by followers and contemporaries. She is survived by her husband, motivational speaker John Wineland.

